Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Woman left with a hefty bill for damages after police search warrant executed

BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized

GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial

BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
BATON ROUGE, LA

