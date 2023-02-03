Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Woman left with a hefty bill for damages after police search warrant executed
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Police: Murder suspect found with guns, drugs during Gonzales narcotics bust
GONZALES - Police found drugs and high-powered weapons at a home that's long been under observation by law enforcement, leading to the arrest of a man who's currently awaiting trial for murder in another parish. The Gonzales Police Department said the bust happened Tuesday at a home on W Bordelon...
NOLA.com
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting
WALKER - Multiple houses were shot during an early-morning drive by Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a homeowner was asleep around 3 a.m. as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green pulled up by their home on Lily Avenue and started shooting toward the home. Deputies said a friend of...
wbrz.com
Police used helicopter to track down man accused of stunt driving in busy intersection
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of drag racing who fled from law enforcement in a high-speed chase Feb. 3. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of South Choctaw and North Flannery Drives on reports of a "street takeover" by street car gang "2ActiveBR" shortly before midnight.
wbrz.com
Deputies find dogs dead in cages after reported gunfire in Livingston Parish; man booked on various charges
ALBANY - A man was arrested Sunday after a domestic disturbance led to four dogs being shot while they were in locked cages. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ricky Tullos went to a residence in Addis and caused a domestic disturbance. Three people in the home left unharmed.
wbrz.com
Sunrise Community Group holds meeting addressing drugs and violence in Donaldsonville
BATON ROUGE - Tuesday the Sunrise Community Group hosted a meeting at Donaldsonville City Hall to address gun violence, poverty, education and drug use in the town. The "Stop the Violence" meeting had presentations from different perspectives including pastors, police officers and high school students. Kurt Mitchell, the co-chair of...
Louisiana man held baby while firing shots at victim, authorities say
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish sheriff, school board ordered to answer lawsuit claims
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested late last year after she sent a listening device to school on her daughter's wheelchair has sued the school district and the Livingston Parish sheriff, claiming violations of her rights, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and negligence by the defendants. Amanda Carter...
Baton Rouge 6th Grader Arrested After Handing Out 'Gummies' at School, One Child Hospitalized
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for driver who stole cart from Ascension Parish golf course
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a person who stole a golf cart from the Pelican Point Golf Course. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver took their license plates off before committing the theft. Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle should call (225) 621-4636.
wbrz.com
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial
BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
wbrz.com
Authorities called in to remove horse that was left to die on Southern University's campus
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement and animal control are investigating a suspicious incident involving a horse that collapsed and died in front of the Southern University Law Center. A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ...
