kotatv.com
Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
kotatv.com
City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now officially looking for someone to put on the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show. The Public Works Committee approved an authorization to solicit proposals for fireworks show contractors last week. The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a...
kotatv.com
Some S. Dakota tech companies are not affected by layoffs like coastal counterparts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 69,000 workers in the U.S. tech industry have been laid off since the start of 2023. That’s according to tech.co, and there seems to be no end in sight as tech giants continue to lay off workers. More tech giants have announced...
kotatv.com
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
kotatv.com
STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
kotatv.com
A Valentine’s date that’s sure to get couples hearts racing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentine’s Day is a week away and while a romantic dinner date might sound fun, some people might be looking to spice it up. Love on all Levels at the Rush Mountain Adventure Park invites couples to enjoy a candlelight stroll through the Rushmore cave while enjoying live music, food, and beverages.
kotatv.com
STM girls earn big win over Red Cloud
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 13-3 St. Thomas More girls basketball team hosted 15-0 Red Cloud Monday night. The Cavaliers got the win 56-46. The STM and Red Cloud boys teams will meet Tuesday in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
kotatv.com
Black Hills State men 20-1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
kotatv.com
RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
kotatv.com
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
kotatv.com
On the lookout for volunteers to make this year’s Youth & Family Services’ Kids Fair successful
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On April 1 and April 2 the long-awaited Youth and Family Services’ 26th Annual Kids Fair will be all of the craze for area kids. Before the kick-off for the annual event, they need 400 volunteers to make it happen. Check out the above interview and follow this link to learn more about getting involved.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
kotatv.com
Street sweepers work to clean up the streets of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While they don’t fight fires or chase down criminals, street sweepers play a key role in keeping Rapid City clean. In the past three years, the city’s Street Department crews have swept up more than 2,500 tons of trash from the gutter lines.
kotatv.com
Wall ambulance service is a month away from shutting down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 15 percent of the U.S. population lives in “rural” areas, and these people often encounter various barriers when accessing emergency services. The Mount Rushmore State is no different. In Wall, the ambulance service is in danger of closing because of financial and...
kotatv.com
First Lakota surgeon to attempt to summit the worlds highest mountain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past five years, Dr. Jacob Weasel has been as a general surgeon at Monument Health in Rapid City. But he set his sights on higher goals like being the first Lakota to summit the world’s highest mountain. “In theory you can say...
kotatv.com
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
