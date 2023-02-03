Read full article on original website
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
Kan. teen hospitalized after he was shot during robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1400 block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper...
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
Kansas felon who escaped from Dec. arrest found dead
An escapee from Saline County was found dead after law enforcement personnel in Rice County attempted to arrest him Sunday morning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Just after 11:50 p.m. Dec. 28, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed...
Daily Bookings
Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
30th and Lucille to be subject of study session
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The freshly filled City Council seats of Stacy Goss and Stuart Conklin weren't even to their body temperature yet when public input turned to the 30th and Lucille intersection once again. The now full five person council is going to do a study session on the...
Momentum continues for Heartland Flyer project
TOPEKA – According to the weekly update from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, On Monday, Jan. 30, State Sen. Carolyn McGinn hosted the annual Kansas Passenger Rail Coalition meeting in Topeka. The event was attended by legislators, local government officials, and subject matter experts. Presenters and guest speakers included...
Hutchinson City Council agrees to help with MIH application
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed on Tuesday to approve a Resolution supporting the submission of a MIH/ARPA Moderate Income Housing Grant Application and submittal for the Housing Investor Tax Credit Program from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for Plum Creek Subdivision. Jim Strawn explained to the council...
New BBBS match space open
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new match activity space for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Reno County is open. This space can used for site-based matches who are not able to meet at the school, community-based matches who are in their first 30 days, HCC students living in the dorms, or any match looking for fun, new things to do.
HutchCC BOT to update lactation policy at Thursday meeting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will update the school's policy for nursing mothers as part of its agenda Thursday. The policy was last amended in 2016 and was enacted as part of the Affordable Care Act. The policy includes reasonable time to express milk at work....
Goss: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
Hilst diagnosed with ALS, family and friends raising funds
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long time fixture in Hutchinson USD 308 and on the air on Eagle Radio, former Sports Director Rusty Hilst, has been diagnosed with ALS. This happened just around the time of Rusty’s 80th birthday. Family was notified at the holidays. Time is of the...
Kidron Bethel to hold dedication Feb. 16
NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — Kidron Bethel Village, a life plan campus of Bluestem Communities, will celebrate new and renovated spaces with a dedication event for its Live Forward project at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. A short program and dedication ceremony will kick off the event with self-guided tours of the building to follow.
Central Christian School continuing renovations outside and in
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School in Hutchinson said the parking lot project is mostly done. "I'd say the main section of the parking lot is finished," Walker said. "Now, we kind of go into phase two of fundraising, to finish out the parking lot out in front of the preschool area and kind of back where the football area is. We were really blessed to be able to do the main section of the parking lot. As the temperatures get warmer, hopefully soon, we'll be able to do some planting of grass and that kind of thing and really be able to shine up our curb appeal at Central Christian School."
Newton tree trimming will start next week
NEWTON — City of Newton tree trimming contractor, Alfred’s Tree Service, will trimming in the public rights-of-way next week in the area north of 12th Street. The work will take several weeks to complete, weather permitting. The contractor will leave door notices for the affected properties at least 24 hours in advance.
County Commission study session video discussed Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of Reno County Commissioners on Tuesday had a robust discussion about whether or not to have the county's video cameras on at their study sessions. The agenda meetings are already streamed, but Commissioner John Whitesel wanted to see all of the study sessions also...
Harvey County commissioners to discuss wind energy regs Tuesday
HARVEY COUNTY — Harvey County Commissioners will talk about wind energy regulations at their meeting Tuesday. According to agenda documents, Harvey County Planning Commission Chairman Justin Stucky presented during citizens' forum on Jan. 31 and requested that a future agenda item be created to discuss Harvey County's wind energy regulations.
Home health a key to regaining function
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The home health piece of Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County is about increasing quality of life for those who have lost function and need to get it back so they can stay at home. "Home health services are vital to those who are coming out...
Insight: Signs of Spring
Six more weeks of winter for 2023. At least that’s the prediction based on a rodent in Pennsylvania. My 7-year-old daughter has recently taken to studying calendars. She can tell you when all of the important and slightly less important days are. She’s also memorized birthdays and does an impressively good job at reminding the rest of us about what a particular day holds. So when she woke up and announced it was Groundhog Day, there was a sense of excitement in the air.
