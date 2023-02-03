ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

House committee forwards bills dealing with municipal elections, outdoor drinking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cities would be required to hold their municipal elections on the same days as statewide primary or general elections under a bill approved by the House Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday. Under a separate bill also OK’d by the committee, cities could establish outdoor refreshment areas...
Metro News

House Ways and Means Committee comes to W.Va.

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee heard stories about the difficulty of small business first hand in a tiny West Virginia community Monday. The committee held the first in a series of field hearings across the Untied States in Petersburg, W.Va.
PETERSBURG, WV

