2 Moses Lake students earn honors at Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Two students from Moses Lake received academic honors at Utah Tech University, according to information from the university.

Denali Knowles was named to the school’s President’s List for fall 2022, according to the university. Inclusion on the President's List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Tyse Madsen was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 quarter. Inclusion on the Dean's List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.

"On behalf of the faculty and staff, congratulations to all Utah Tech students who made the 2022 Fall semester honor roll list," Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Lacourse wrote in a statement. "Your hard work and persistence have paid off and you should be proud of your achievement. Keep up the great work and we hope to see your name on the honor roll for the spring 2023 semester."