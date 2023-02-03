Read full article on original website
Nebraska Unicameral examining prison reform again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -State senators are looking at two pieces of potential prison reform legislation this session. All of this after Governor Jim Pillen announced he would be allocating millions of dollars to finalize funding for a new state penitentiary. 10/11 NOW sat down with State Senator Suzanne Geist and...
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hospitals have faced countless hardships over the past few years, and the latest is the struggle to discharge and transfer acute care patients to a more appropriate facility. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) released their 2023 January Throughput Report, which highlighted the high...
Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday. Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
NDOT asking for applicant feedback on state’s electric vehicle charging plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is looking for feedback from applicants to the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. According to NDOT, a Request for Information (RFI) was issued with the goal to expand outreach of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and get more input from potential applicants about the specifics of the program.
Nebraska’s Business Innovation Act program sees success for local startups
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago, Kelly Mann took a leap starting her own company. The Business Innovation Act made that leap a little less risky. “I probably never would have started AuditMiner, because I would have used my own funds, potentially mortgage my house, liquidate some 401k of my own in order to put money into there. And that’s just not the risk I’m willing to take as a mother of three,” said Kelly Mann, co-founder of AuditMiner and recipient of grant money from the state.
Thursday Forecast: Reality Check...courtesy of gusty winds...cooler temps...and some light snow...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief return to more winter-like weather is expected for Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the region over the next 24-to-36 hours...and this front will bring increasing cloudiness...northwesterly winds of 20-to-40 mph...and temperatures “struggling” into the low 30s-to-low 40s...along with the possibility of some light snow, especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. After reaching 50°-or-better five days in a row, Lincoln will see a high in the lower 40s on Thursday while contending with gusty northwest winds and a chance for light rain or light snow. Snowfall amounts for most of Nebraska will be light...generally a trace to 1/2-inch...but some isolated 1 to 2 inch totals will be possible in spots. A mix of light rain or light snow is also possible in the southeast corner of the state Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning....as a southern US weather system grazes our area. Friday will end up mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s-to-low 40s...and the weekend should warm back into the lower 40s-to-lower 50s for most of 10-11 Country with dry conditions expected. Mild-for-February temperatures should continue into early next week...with some small precipitation chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Above average temperatures live on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures will stick around through the end of the work week. Tuesday will be dry but a small chance for rain returns for some areas Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, Tuesday will bring more sunshine but slightly cooler temperatures. It’ll be a mostly sunny day...
