Springfield, MO

KYTV

Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night’s Springfield City Council meeting drew a large crowd. Council members are mulling over two agenda items that seem to have struck a nerve with the community. The first is The Hotel of Terror. Owner Sterling Mathis says it’s been providing entertainment for haunted...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A couple from Nixa, Mo., noticed something unusual on their restaurant receipt. It listed a beverage tax for their soda. “I got the receipt and saw the $.57 beverage tax,” Matt Mastroianni and his wife noticed when they went to Ozark to pick up Popeye’s for dinner.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Preventing winter falls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter in the Ozarks is a magical time, unless you have to walk or drive in the snow and ice. “Just a slip and a twist or slip and a fall and we put ourselves at a greater risk for an injury,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant at Mercy.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Reading the fine print on used car warranties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buying a used car can be a budget-friendly, transportation option that often comes with a warranty. “We trusted the car lot. We trusted the man,” said David Bell. He and his wife say they purchased an SUV from Chris King at Queen City Motors in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Road crews on the lookout for potholes across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather and messy roads go hand in hand each winter across the Ozarks. However, improving road conditions have led to an increase in the number of potholes on some area roads after this past weekend. It’s something that Colten Harris, superintendent of streets for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

