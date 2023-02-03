Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield to decide the fate of two entertainment venues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday night’s Springfield City Council meeting drew a large crowd. Council members are mulling over two agenda items that seem to have struck a nerve with the community. The first is The Hotel of Terror. Owner Sterling Mathis says it’s been providing entertainment for haunted...
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
KYTV
Ozarks Food Harvest distributing 5,000 garden kits to families facing hunger
KYTV
Bars and restaurants in Springfield, Mo. gear up for the Super Bowl
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KYTV
Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors safe. Police say a man swiped two monkeys from their enclosure at a zoo in Dallas. The Dickerson Park Zoo recently upgraded its surveillance camera...
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
KYTV
Moms look for new resources after Family Birth and Wellness in Springfield announces closure; some families say they were not notified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Family Birth and Wellness Center is closing its doors this month, leaving moms four weeks out from due dates scrambling to find options. Tuesday, the center sent an email explaining they would only be delivering children with a due date up to February 28....
KYTV
Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield faces condemnation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield City Council will meet Monday night to discuss a bill condemning the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street. Forty-five years ago, the Hotel of Terror opened its doors and frightened many guests who walked through its haunted walls. Now city council will decide if the city can begin the eminent domain process to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
KYTV
Springfield and Greene County not taxing cannabis sales yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recreational marijuana sales are open for business, and they’re selling like hotcakes, and for dispensary workers like Ashley Frasier-Osbourne, it’s a long time coming. ”It’s so exciting to actually get to see so many people that have been waiting for this day,” said Frasier-Osbourne....
KYTV
Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A couple from Nixa, Mo., noticed something unusual on their restaurant receipt. It listed a beverage tax for their soda. “I got the receipt and saw the $.57 beverage tax,” Matt Mastroianni and his wife noticed when they went to Ozark to pick up Popeye’s for dinner.
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Preventing winter falls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter in the Ozarks is a magical time, unless you have to walk or drive in the snow and ice. “Just a slip and a twist or slip and a fall and we put ourselves at a greater risk for an injury,” said Cindy Griessel, a physician assistant at Mercy.
KYTV
Police arrest an uninvited guest inside Springfield, Mo., home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for entering a home uninvited in a Springfield neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident near the intersection of Calhoun and Colgate around noon on Monday. Officers found the man near the door inside the house. He complied with the officers during the arrest.
KYTV
MoDOT project in East Sunshine aims to reduce crashes by restricting left turns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2024, Missouri’s Department of Transportation will invest $8 million along Sunshine Street east of Glenstone for safety improvements. Part of the project involves restricting left turns along that corridor and closing some driveways into businesses. That part of Sunshine carries around 32,000 cars per...
KYTV
Trial date is set for Republic man accused of operating a hunting scheme
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Reading the fine print on used car warranties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Buying a used car can be a budget-friendly, transportation option that often comes with a warranty. “We trusted the car lot. We trusted the man,” said David Bell. He and his wife say they purchased an SUV from Chris King at Queen City Motors in...
KYTV
Road crews on the lookout for potholes across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather and messy roads go hand in hand each winter across the Ozarks. However, improving road conditions have led to an increase in the number of potholes on some area roads after this past weekend. It’s something that Colten Harris, superintendent of streets for the...
KYTV
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In the Springfield Community (Greene, Christian, and Webster Counties), more than 31% of adults have high blood pressure, and nearly 36% have high cholesterol. The Springfeld-Greene County Health Department released the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment. Risk factors like these, as well as poor...
