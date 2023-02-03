Read full article on original website
Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week
PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
DeSantis wants failed Hillsborough transportation tax money to be paid back to taxpayers
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants the state to refund the failed Hillsborough County transportation sales tax back to the people who paid it. In November 2018, Hillsborough voters approved the 30-year, one-cent increase in the county's sales tax to specifically pay for transportation...
Sarasota mother's book ban attempt fails, but parental consent for middle school needed
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — There is now a new rule for middle schoolers at Sarasota County Schools about access to a book that one parent wanted to be banned entirely from school libraries. At a special hearing Tuesday, board members and concerned citizens discussed whether to ban a book...
How a youth-led lunch counter sit-in became a turning point for civil rights in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The fact of the matter is simple: You cannot talk about civil rights in Tampa, without talking about the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins. It was a turning point for Tampa and was led by a young man named Clarence Fort, who rallied other young people to take action and fight to integrate Tampa’s lunch counters.
Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities
TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
Red tide is low in Sarasota County, but beachgoers should remain cautious
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Although levels of red tide are low, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is reminding the public that it has been detected at all 16 Sarasota County beaches. Although red tide blooms, Karenia brevis, remain at low to medium levels, the health department...
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Tampa tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing 1,000+ fake tax returns
SEFFNER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has been sentenced to federal prison after receiving more than $1 million in tax refunds on behalf of his clients over the last few years. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung sentenced Thomas Johnson for his role in the preparation of...
United Way Suncoast offers free tax preparation for Tampa Bay area residents
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tax season is officially underway. For anyone needing help with tax preparation, the United Way Suncoast is offering free services in five counties — Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and Desoto. “We provide free tax preparation,” United Way Suncoast Senior Manager of Financial Stability Margarita...
Manatee sheriff: Person used app, fake VPN to schedule 2 bomb threats at Parrish high school
PARRISH, Fla. — A high school in Manatee County was evacuated Tuesday morning after the school received two bomb threats, school officials said. Speaking during a news conference at Parrish Community High School, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said that the person, or people, who made the two bomb threats used an app called Fortify Florida.
Jury verdict split on Hillsborough man facing prison time for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face prison time after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty on one of two charges against him. Nathan Hart of Gibsonton faced one count of false swearing for stating he was an...
How churches played a role in Black history
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida
Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
Jury trial set for Hillsborough man arrested for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A jury trial for a Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election began Tuesday morning. Nathan Hart is one of 20 people statewide and one of six arrested in Hillsborough County last August under the state’s Election Crimes and Security unit.
Tampa micro-school takes unique approach to teaching Black history
TAMPA, Fla. — A micro-school in Tampa is taking learning to a new level by looking back at what's sometimes overlooked. Pictures of Black excellence line the walls at Manifestations School for Innovation and Learning. They say it's a way to inspire students. "If he can invent things, then...
Everything you need to know about the 8th annual Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. — For anyone looking forward to this year's Bradenton Area River Regatta – Manatee County's largest spectator event is just around the corner. The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to the shorelines of Bradenton and Palmetto on Saturday, Feb. 11. City leaders say they're expecting...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
