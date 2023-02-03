ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Parrish Community High receives 5th threat over span of a week

PARRISH, Fla. — Students at Parrish Community High School were placed under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after threats were made. Manatee County Schools confirmed five threats have been made against the school in the past week. The shooting threats were reportedly made through an app called "Fortify Florida."
PARRISH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Remembering Tampa Bay's historic Black communities

TAMPA, Fla. — In a segregated Tampa and St. Petersburg where Jim Crow was king and excluded Black people from the world around them, they began to create a world of their own. The historic Deuces neighborhood in south St. Pete is one prime example. “During segregation, this was...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

How churches played a role in Black history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Churches play a vital role in Black history, but they're more than just places of worship. They offer hope, opportunity and a sense of community that too often Black communities were not granted. “The church was the hub of the community,” Pastor Wayne Thompson said....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to Open in Florida

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete hosts car wash fundraiser to help provide swim lessons for those in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg is giving those in the local community a great opportunity to give back!. The 2023 Firefighter Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 will give 10 percent of its proceeds to providing free swim lessons to children in need of financial assistance in the community, a spokesperson for the city announced Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

