U.S. News: Washington, DC ranks as a top city to celebrate Black History Month
WASHINGTON — Black History Month is here and if you are in Washington, D.C. during the month of February, you are right where you need to be to celebrate. At least, according to travel experts that have deemed the District one of the 13 best places to celebrate this year.
Local fashion designers weaving Black History into their work
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two local fashion designers are weaving Black History into their work. Delight Dzansi wants to celebrate her African heritage. She started AlkeBULAN, LLC in 2019 after noticing that members of her community wanted to wear African prints more often -- but they could only access them in the U.S. for special occasions -- or with a months-long lead time.
Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
DC region school districts tackle the topic of juvenile opioid use
BELTSVILLE, Md. — As opioid overdoses continue to persist among children in the D.C. region, some local school districts are holding meetings to address the problem. On Tuesday, at High Point High School, in the Prince George’s County community of Beltsville, Prince George’s County police officers and school officials will hold a community meeting to discuss the issue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prince George’s County Police officers and school officials plan to provide locals Narcan kits. They will also talk to families about the dangers of the synthetic opioid fentanyl and other illegal drugs.
Family sues fraternity for $28M over pledge's hazing death
RICHMOND, Va. — The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity pledge who died from alcohol poisoning in a 2021 hazing is suing the fraternity for $28 million. A police investigation found that Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old who had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity, was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey in February 2021. The freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Oakes’ death was caused by alcohol poisoning.
Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School. According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom. "This graffiti may have...
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say
LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
City of Alexandria offers free tax preparation services to some residents
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The City of Alexandria is offering free tax preparation services to some residents this tax season. According to a release from the City of Alexandria, taxpayers who make less than $59,000 a year qualify for the free aid. County officials say expert volunteers from Community Tax...
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 women dead
WASHINGTON — Two women have died from critical injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.
Special needs students in Fairfax Co. learn math with help of therapy dog
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A golden retriever in Fairfax County is making a big difference in some students' lives with special needs. Micah and his trainer Kris Campesi are helping students at Key Center School learn math in fun and interactive ways. The duo helps these students practice counting,...
Bowser wants to tweak DC's revised criminal code
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor said community feedback is what is driving her to send a number of amendments to the DC Council for the Revised Criminal Code Act. Bowser had previously vetoed the revised criminal code over concerns it would not make D.C. safer. The Council overrode her veto to pass the first revision of D.C.'s criminal code in more than 100 years. Right now, it would take effect in 2025.
Maryland woman accused of conspiring with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid, FBI says
BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman is facing charges as officials say she conspired with an accused neo-Nazi to attack Maryland's power grid. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office, Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Clint Russell, of Orlando, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility.
Deputies investigate 'unlawful filming' inside high school locker room
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are investigating a complaint of "unlawful filming" in a Stone Bridge High School locker room in Loudoun County, Virginia. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the investigation began after hearing a report of cell phone footage filmed in a boy's locker room which allegedly shows four students in their underwear. Three of the boys are minors while the fourth student is an adult.
3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.
Controversial Maryland gun bill debated as other states are hauled to court
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gun safety advocates and Second Amendment supporters locked horns in Annapolis Tuesday as the first hearings for a controversial gun bill that attempts to circumvent the new reality created by a Supreme Court ruling that struck down Maryland's conceal carry permit restrictions. Since the Supreme Court...
Meridian Hill Park lower level reopens after renovations
WASHINGTON — After two years of work, the lower level of Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park in Northwest D.C. is back open, according to the National Park Service. The park's lower plaza had been closed off to visitors since December of 2020. The closure allowed...
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
DC Police investigate Georgetown stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Georgetown late Tuesday night. Police are still looking for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of the 1500 block of 34th Street Northwest, near Georgetown University for a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which were described as not life-threatening. The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.
