ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Decatur-Morgan Landfill was fined by ADEM after allegedly...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Decatur-Morgan Landfill fined by ADEM

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Updated: 6 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the situation surrounding the Huntsville City councilman.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville school leaders approve motion for partial unitary status

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School district took another step forward in chipping away at a 59-year-old desegregation order. On Tuesday, Huntsville School Board members unanimously voted to approve a motion for partial unitary status in the key area of faculty diversity. “Green factors and more importantly unitary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder conviction upheld by Attorney General Marshall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a Huntsville murder conviction. Sherman Moore was convicted in 2022 of murdering William Matthews in 2019. Evidence at the trial showed that on Feb. 17, 2019, Matthews was at a friend’s home...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Request Information on Stolen Items

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has released a request for information on several items of stolen and damaged property. If you have anything knowledge on any of these crimes please contact 256-241-8040 to submit a tip. Between January 31 and February 1, 2023 a 2021 blue Dodge Ram 1500 4×4 was stolen […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
WAFF

Fort Payne City schools to receive more funding

Fort Payne, Ala. (WAFF) - During a meeting, the Fort Payne City Council approved extra assistance for the schools to fund their programs. Originally, the schools within the district were allotted $50,000 to divide amongst sports and other extracurricular activities, but the council approved a $100,000 budget to meet the needs of the growing education. This budget will assist the robotics, theatre and drone aviation programs to name a few.
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, February 7th

Melanie Morgan, 38 of Piedmont – FTA/UPOM 2nd and FTA/UPODP;. Jonathon McGatha, age 40 of Piedmont – FTA on previous charges of DV 3rd, VPL, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance and Open Container Violation;. Rebecca Borders, 36 of Centre – Disorderly Conduct;. Terry Soloman, 51 of Leesburg...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees (News 19 at 5)

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees …. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. City Councilman Devyn Keith Faces Additional Theft …. Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County shooting. A shooting Sunday night on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two more injured. On Monday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified that suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy