WLWT 5

Power outage closes stores in Kenwood Towne Center, surrounding businesses

KENWOOD, Ohio — A power outage is impacting businesses and residents in the Kenwood and Kennedy Heights areas Tuesday. Several stores inside the Kenwood Towne Center have lost power as well as surrounding businesses. The outages were caused by two separate events, according to a spokesperson with Duke Energy.
