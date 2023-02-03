ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPLC TV

Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2023. Jason Sean Comeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation. Michael Keith Lancto, 33, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more. Shannon Scott Carrier, 44, Sulphur: Negligent homicide. Kayla Renee Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy library closes for relocation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at the Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center. The center is located at 2829 Fourth Ave., Suite 105, Lake Charles, LA 70601. The special hours are for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles’ tips for a safe Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras celebration continues ahead for Fat Tuesday as the next two weekends are jam-packed in the City of Lake Charles. “Great events coming up starting this weekend with the first couple of parades. Then rolling into Mardi Gras weekend, we’ve pretty much got parades everyday Friday through Tuesday of Mardi Gras weekend,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KPLC TV

Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Many viewers are sending in pictures of a cloud of smoke moving northwest from Cameron Parish. This smoke is coming from a controlled burn put on by the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office. The smoke is being...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Venture Global previews Lighthouse Bend attraction coming to Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish residents got a sneak peek at Lighthouse Bend, an upcoming attraction officials hope will boost the area’s economy this summer. Venture Global LNG is partnering with the parish to design the riverside destination, which features a marina, RV resort, public boat launch, restaurant and event pavilion.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Conviction reversed for Iowa man

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
IOWA, LA

