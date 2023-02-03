ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

SWLA law enforcement receives Protecting Louisiana's Families training

Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement

Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA). The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Mardi Gras Meeting Scheduled


LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

California woman makes cross-country journey for healing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s more than going the extra mile. Edie Littlefield Sundby is on a mission to walk the 2,817 miles of the Old Spanish trial from San Antonio, Texas, all the way to Saint Augustine, Florida. “I walk to live and I live to walk....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KPLC TV

Mardi Gras Hats

Report: Black students most likely to attend 'D' or 'F' public schools in La.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado watch in effect for some of SWLA through 11 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms are continuing to move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. As these storms move through, there is a chance a few may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. A brief tornado or two can’t entirely be ruled out, as a tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for all of the viewing area except for Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. The heaviest activity will likely move out after 7 pm, and all of it will be by midnight.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Strong storms ahead on a warm Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have an active weather day ahead across southwest Louisiana. We have a low threat of severe weather for the entire viewing area. The threat level is higher northeast. Individual storms are likely and a squall line looks to develop. The main timeline, noon till about...
LOUISIANA STATE

