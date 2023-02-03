Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms are continuing to move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. As these storms move through, there is a chance a few may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. A brief tornado or two can’t entirely be ruled out, as a tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for all of the viewing area except for Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. The heaviest activity will likely move out after 7 pm, and all of it will be by midnight.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO