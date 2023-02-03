Read full article on original website
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park.
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
DeQuincy library closes for relocation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13. Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility. The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will...
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2023. Jason Sean Comeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation. Michael Keith Lancto, 33, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more. Shannon Scott Carrier, 44, Sulphur: Negligent homicide. Kayla Renee Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of...
City of Lake Charles’ tips for a safe Mardi Gras
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras celebration continues ahead for Fat Tuesday as the next two weekends are jam-packed in the City of Lake Charles. “Great events coming up starting this weekend with the first couple of parades. Then rolling into Mardi Gras weekend, we’ve pretty much got parades everyday Friday through Tuesday of Mardi Gras weekend,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park
Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development
Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
Lake Charles holds public meeting for businesses along Mardi Gras routes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for any property owners along Mardi Gras parade routes who believe their business operations may be affected. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers...
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended. The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours. The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard...
Venture Global previews Lighthouse Bend attraction coming to Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish residents got a sneak peek at Lighthouse Bend, an upcoming attraction officials hope will boost the area’s economy this summer. Venture Global LNG is partnering with the parish to design the riverside destination, which features a marina, RV resort, public boat launch, restaurant and event pavilion.
Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
Mayor Nic Hunter appointed to State of Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been appointed by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) to serve in one of its two seats on the Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting. The purpose of the Task Force on Early Voting, created by Senate Resolution 152 of...
Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago. Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.
