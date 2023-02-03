Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Taco Restaurants, Miami BeachOscarMiami Beach, FL
Meals To Remember: These Fine Dining Restaurants Are Miami's Finest, According to Diners.PSki17Miami, FL
Florida's economy has long attracted residents from all corners of the nation. Between a vibrant tourist economy, tropical climate, mild winters, and lower taxes, there are plenty of things to love about the state. One of the benefits of having such a varied culture comes out in another of Florida's assets: the food!
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Finds Buyer for $28 Million Miami Mansion
Lil Wayne's former dream home in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods is officially off the market, meaning Weezy's officially pulling outta South Florida ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned. The YMCMB boss listed his lavish half-acre property back in September, asking $29.5 million ... and then discounted it, slightly,...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested, including former NFL player, after aggressive assault on Miami Beach hotel manager
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of men was arrested for triggering trouble in South Beach. Officials said they were parked illegally outside a hotel and when they were asked to move they pulled a gun on the manager. On Monday, the group was arrested after an altercation outside...
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
miamitimesonline.com
North Miami to give away free tablets and Wi-Fi through Moolah Wireless
North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme (L) standing alongside Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles. Desulme announced the city’s new NoMi City Smart initiative at a press conference on Feb. 6, which will distribute 20,000 tablets to residents and provide them with free Wi-Fi through Moolah Wireless, a provider of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Eligible North Miami residents include anyone receiving food stamps, Medicare/Medicaid, college Pell Grants, free lunch in K-12 schools, Social Security and Section 8 Veteran pensions, or any family under the national poverty guidelines. For more information and to register for participation, visit NorthMiamiFL.gov/tablet.
Florida Has One Of The World's Only Underwater Hotels & You Have To Scuba Dive To Get There
So many people come to Florida for its clear water beaches and unique wildlife, but not many people know you can actually have a sleepover with the fish! There's an underwater hotel in the Sunshine State that allows you to live out your mermaid dreams. Jules' Undersea Lodge is located...
miamisprings.com
Beautiful Miami Springs Residents’ Upcoming Wedding at Curtiss Mansion
We are happy to announce the upcoming wedding of Claudia Rodriguez Beron and Fabian Ledesma Esain. Getting married at the Curtiss Mansion is a dream come true for these beautiful Miami Springs residents. The Couple. My name is Claudia Rodriguez Beron (but as a former journalist, I’m known as Cloudya...
secretmiami.com
10 Romantic Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale For The Perfect Date
Following our roundup of most romantic restaurants in Miami, we figured we’d give you the next best thing: where to go for a date night with that special someone in Fort Lauderdale! The city, which neighbors Miami, is a dining mecca all on its own. There’s the option of having sushi on a gondola or dining at a lush patio by a lit up tree that doubles as a fire pit.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
WCJB
GNV aiport announces consistent daily flight between Gainesville and Miami
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Regular travelers from North Central Florida to South Florida and beyond will be able to rely on daily flights from the Gainesville Regional Airport to Miami International Airport. The new schedule returns a level of consistency to the route that was disrupted due to the pandemic.
miamionthecheap.com
Free ‘Classics by the Bay’ car show in Homestead
Rev up your engines and get in gear! On Sunday, February 19, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina, classic cars of all makes and models will be on display at the 17th annual Classics by the Bay classic car show. Event admission is free. The cost for parking is $7, via the Pay By Phone app or on-site Pay-Station.
Miami-Dade's first Black judge left lasting legacy
MIAMI - Behind the front door of a building on NW 2nd Avenue in Overtown there is a lot of history. The lonely little building, bricked and boarded up, is owned by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. "It has a long way to go. The building has been designated historic by the City of Miami. Right now we are in the permitting process with the city of Miami," said Overtown CRA director James McQueen. Embossed in stucco high on the front facade of the brick structure is the name Thomas. It is here where Lawson Thomas practiced law until...
espnswfl.com
One Of America’s Biggest Food Festivals Is Coming To Miami
One of America’s biggest food festivals, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is coming to Miami. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been on my bucket list for years, and this year I have the opportunity to be in attendance. It’s all happening in Miami February 23-26. When I say it’s one of America’s biggest, I mean it. There’s over 60,000 people expected to attend this years event. There are over 90 events throughout the weekend and over 450 culinary and industry experts.
WSVN-TV
Former Dunkin Donuts employee goes on antisemitic rant against man in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A customer says he went inside a donut shop and was hit by hate. Yeshaya Diveroli said he went inside the Dunkin Donuts in Miami Beach when a now-former employee hurled racist and antisemitic insults at him. “I don’t give [expletive] stinking ass jew,” said...
Citrus County Chronicle
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days.
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
