Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $1 million scratch ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station in Massachusetts sold a winning $1 million lottery scratch ticket that was claimed on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms is located in Bridgewater, and the winner claimed their $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money.” That winning ticket was one of 30 total “100X The Money” tickets worth $600 or more claimed Tuesday.
3 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
Three Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they all recently won $1 million on scratch tickets sold at local stores.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Billion in Winnings is Now Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket is now being sold in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. For the state where more money is spent on...
WCVB
Sales begin Tuesday for Massachusetts Lottery's $50 scratch ticket Billion Dollar Extravaganza
BOSTON — Sales begin Tuesday for Massachusetts' first $50 instant ticket that offers more than $1 billion in prizes – including the largest win prize in state history. The Billion Dollar Extravaganza ticket includes three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes, the lottery said.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
Four MA Towns are Among the Top 15 Safest Communities in the Country
We know from previous articles that Massachusetts is the safest state in America. Massachusetts is also the best state to raise a family. In addition, we know from just looking around and talking to people that Massachusetts is a tourist's dream. Whether you are visiting Boston, Framingham, Northampton, Easthampton, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Westfield, Springfield, Brookline, Williamstown, and everywhere in between, you're sure to be entertained for days when making a trip to Massachusetts.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing
Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. "
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
whdh.com
Mass. casinos under scrutiny for potentially breaking sports betting rules
Two Massachusetts casinos are under scrutiny for possibly breaking sports betting rules. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it is investigating Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor to see if they violated rules on which events can and can’t be wagered on. So far, the casinos have not commented.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
57-year-old Springfield man missing since January 22nd
It's been just over two weeks since a Springfield man has gone missing in the eastern part of the state. Monday evening, 22News heard from his wife who is asking the public for help to find him.
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
