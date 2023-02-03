Nonprofit aims to bring therapy dogs to every Minnesota middle school

Therapy pup helps middle school students 03:10

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Middle school is hard. Social pressures, anxiety and what's happening outside of school can make students feel sad and alone.

In the video above, Derek James introduces us to a therapy pup and her partner who are making sure kids at Monticello Middle School have support, community and a sense of belonging.

CBS

Click here for more information on the nonprofit You're Not Alone.