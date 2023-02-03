ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Flags ordered at half-staff for Milwaukee Co. snowplow driver who died in crash

By Madison Goldbeck
 6 days ago
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the County Courthouse to fly at half-staff in honor of a Milwaukee County snowplow operator who died in a crash.

The flags were ordered at half-staff for Friday through Sunday in honor and remembrance of John Manka who died while on duty on Jan. 20.

The 71-year-old died after the plow he was driving was involved in a serious crash on I-894 southbound near Beloit Road.

City officials say Manka was an avid Harley rider and belonged to the Rock River Hog Chapter. He enjoyed going to Green Bay Packers games with his family and friends. He also loved supporting all his children and grandchildren at their sporting events.

A "Celebration of Life" is planned for Saturday at the Oak Creek American Legion Lower Hall in Oak Creek from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Manka leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Heidi, and their four children, as well as sisters and multiple grandchildren.

