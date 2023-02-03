ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Regional Medical Center after being shot while hunting in a state park in Miami County. He nearly died.

The state says another hunter could’ve pulled the trigger in what was likely a hunting accident.

Mark Moore tells FOX4 he feels lucky to be alive.

“First thought was, ‘how bad is this and am I going to get out of here?'”

When he was shot the bullet hit his collarbone and went through his body. He also says the bullet clipped his rib and right lung.

“The adrenaline started flowing and I immediately thought of family,” he said.

What flashed before his eyes? A wife, three kids and five grandkids.

Mark Moore and family

Moore was shot while hunting at Hillsdale State Park Saturday. He didn’t see who pulled the trigger but says they left him for dead.

“I said, ‘you just shot me,’ and I hollered ‘call 911,’ to which there was no response,” Moore said.

His wife Kristi is grateful Moore had the strength to call 911, send his coordinates and a text. All it said was “I’ve been shot.”

Moore was life flighted to the hospital.

At this time, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office does not have anyone in custody. They believed this was a hunting accident.

The under sheriff tells FOX4 they’re assisting the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks with the investigation.

According to KDWP, the bullet fired was believed to be from a .22 caliber rifle, which is commonly used to hunt rabbits or squirrels.

The person who pulled the trigger was possibly another hunter.

“They didn’t see me, they just heard me,” Moore said. “They were shooting at a sound and not at a target they could see.”

Moore said he wasn’t wearing hunter orange.

Kent Barrett, an outdoor safety supervisor with KDWP, says although orange isn’t always required, it’s always safest.

However, it’s the law for people to pass a hunter’s education course before taking the field.

“We need to know our target. We need to know what’s in front of it, what’s off to the side of it,” Barrett said. “That way we know any other shots that are going to impact another person.”

Moore still has the bullet in his body. It narrowly missed his esophagus, spine and heart.

“Very much a miracle, God’s hand was upon him,” Kristi said. “That bullet could have caused so much more damage.”

“I believe that there’s a God,” Moore said.

Hillsdale Park is in an area where hunters are required to use an electronic check in and check out system.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Moore and his family during his recovery.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

jamie rinehart
5d ago

Squeeze your family a little tighter Mr. Moore (when you can). Huge scare for you and your loved ones. I don't know why wearing the orange is not required, but it should be if you hunt on public land. The deer can't see orange anyway. They just need to camo it with real tree design. "Realtree Orange".

Reply
2
 

