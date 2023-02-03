ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Shots fired in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Hudson and Scout

This is Hudson, an approximately three year old male favorite at Columbia Animal Services. He has settled down some but is still pretty active. He loves tug-o-war and playing with toys. Hudson seems to get along well with other dogs but as always bring yours out for a meet and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
LEXINGTON, SC

