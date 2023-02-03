Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
abccolumbia.com
White Knoll High School cleared of threats
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
wach.com
Richland Two address school threats with heightened security measures and new committee
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a string of school threats, Richland School District Two says they’re working toward a solution to the mayhem. The school board called a special meeting with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott Tuesday to take on that crisis. “Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared....
wach.com
15-year-old Spring Valley student connected to threats at two Lexington schools
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies have charged a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student on Monday night in connection to recent threats made to two schools in Lexington County. Officials say the teen, who was charged and arrested for similar threats made to several Richland Two...
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
wach.com
Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
wach.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in Monday night shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) - Columbia police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Officers say it happened Monday night in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. Police say they received a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a...
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
wach.com
Shots fired in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — No one was injured after shots were fired in West Columbia Saturday afternoon. It happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say an argument between two people led to shots being fired in a parking lot.
wach.com
Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
wach.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways. According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block...
wach.com
Tuesday Tails: Hudson and Scout
This is Hudson, an approximately three year old male favorite at Columbia Animal Services. He has settled down some but is still pretty active. He loves tug-o-war and playing with toys. Hudson seems to get along well with other dogs but as always bring yours out for a meet and...
wach.com
Two people found dead in Fairfield County, deputies investigating as homicide
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people were found dead early Tuesday morning in what Fairfield County deputies are investigating as double-homicide. Officials say 23-year-old Theron Byrd of Winnsboro and 22-year-old Malik Butler of Jenkinsville were found in a residence on Marsh Lane near Hwy 215 South shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
WIS-TV
Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store. Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.
WIS-TV
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
