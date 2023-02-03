Read full article on original website
Prosecutor tries to keep records secret in killing of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
Prosecutor: Body of missing Jersey City teacher found in shallow grave
JERSEY CITY —The body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in Hudson County, a day after police were alerted to the disappearance of a female kindergarten teacher in the city. Luz Hernandez, 33, of Jersey City, was reported missing on Monday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop
FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span. Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Woman admits stealing $4,000 worth of merchandise from Clark, NJ store
CLARK — The arrest of a woman in connection with two shoplifting cases at an Ulta store could be the tip of the iceberg for several thefts totaling $20,000. Alliyah Hines was charged with stealing over $1,600 worth of merchandise including 16 bottles of perfume on Christmas Eve, according to Clark police. She returned to the store on Jan. 19 and took $1,600 worth of items.
Ninja star stabbing near Dunkin’ in West Milford, NJ — 18-year-old charged
WEST MILFORD — A man was stabbed with a ninja star in the area of Dunkin' on Union Valley Road, and an 18-year old has been arrested for the alleged crime, according to police. Township resident Michael Poirier is charged with aggravated assault, and drug and weapons offenses, police...
NJ cop gets slapped with serious charges after wild 3 a.m. chase, shooting
PATERSON — A city police officer is facing charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct after shooting a fleeing man this summer. Officer Jerry Moravek had responded with several other officers to a noise complaint on June 11 at 3:20 a.m. As a small crowd in the street is...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
This 1922 New Jersey love-triangle murder is a wild ride
Who knew New Jersey was home to a scandalous double murder case from the 1900s?. We're used to following major court cases in the media today, but this was a new and huge deal for people in the 1920s. Apparently, the dramatic Hall-Mills murders happened in New Brunswick over 100...
Vandals wreck graves at historic cemetery in Vineland, NJ
🔴 Vandals damaged or destroyed grave markers in one of NJ's oldest cemeteries. 🔴 Many prominent people are interred on the grounds. Police are asking for the public's help in locating who damaged gravestones in an historic cemetery in South Jersey. Several headstone markers appear to have been...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
NJ casinos say no guns after federal judge halts more of law against concealed firearms
ATLANTIC CITY – Casino owners in New Jersey have not waited to see how the court battle plays out over a state law restricting gun owners from carrying in “sensitive areas." Firearms have been banned from being carried on property at all nine casinos, according to Mark Giannantonio,...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
Garwood, NJ BOE member under fire for standing up for kids (Opinion)
A few months ago we brought you the story of Sal Piarulli who led the charge in Garwood to resist and fight back against the governor's plan to sexualize education. Surrounding the controversy, we launched the parental bill of rights, which was successful in motivating tens of thousands of parents to push back across the state.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
