WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
Boca Raton Man Jailed On Manslaughter Charge
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:32 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained the official arrest report for Mr. Medina. We are publishing the narrative, in its entirety. The following is the report written by the arresting officer: On 10/09/2022, I responded to 460 NW 67th St. in reference to a shooting, regarding Boca Raton Police Department […]
West Boca mother arrested in death of malnourished 1-month-old daughter
Delaila Pino LaSalle's infant daughter died last March of malnutrition. The mother's explanation? A cleft lip with which the child was born. The birth defect, Pino Lasalle told deputies, kept the child from nursing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated the 1-month-old's death, and after months of interviews and consultations with doctors,...
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School
The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach man calling people claiming to be police as part of scam
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man in Delray Beach is pretending to be a police officer and telling people they owe money as part of a scam. Detectives in Delray Beach have received about half a dozen fake police calls and police in Riviera Beach have received four calls.
Police Activity Near Don Estridge Middle School In Boca Raton Is Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The police activity in the area of Don Estridge Middle School on Military Trail is not criminal in nature. Several readers contacted BocaNewsNow.com about what appeared to be a crime scene in the general area of the school on […]
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler
WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man has received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse in the 2018 death of a toddler in West Palm Beach. At the time of his arrest in 2019, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged...
WPBF News 25
Heavy police presence in Riviera Beach neighborhood
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A heavy police presence is in a Riviera Beach neighborhood on Wednesday. It has been an active scene on 24th Street since before 10 a.m. Police aren't confirming what is happening at this time. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Neighbors tell our...
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
Delray Beach Man Accused Of Sales Tax Fraud
UPDATE: Arrest Report Reveals Investigation Of Auto Sport Group In Delray Beach, Taxes Allegedly Unpaid On Nearly $200,000. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:23 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained the arrest report which reveals an investigation into the now closed “Auto Sport Group” in Delray Beach. Read the complete arrest report, below. DELRAY BEACH, FL […]
