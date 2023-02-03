ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Jailed On Manslaughter Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:32 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained the official arrest report for Mr. Medina. We are publishing the narrative, in its entirety. The following is the report written by the arresting officer: On 10/09/2022, I responded to 460 NW 67th St. in reference to a shooting, regarding Boca Raton Police Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Heavy police presence in Riviera Beach neighborhood

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A heavy police presence is in a Riviera Beach neighborhood on Wednesday. It has been an active scene on 24th Street since before 10 a.m. Police aren't confirming what is happening at this time. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Neighbors tell our...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Man Accused Of Sales Tax Fraud

UPDATE: Arrest Report Reveals Investigation Of Auto Sport Group In Delray Beach, Taxes Allegedly Unpaid On Nearly $200,000. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:23 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained the arrest report which reveals an investigation into the now closed “Auto Sport Group” in Delray Beach. Read the complete arrest report, below. DELRAY BEACH, FL […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
