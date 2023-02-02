Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
cpr.org
Developers wanted to build a skyscraper in Colorado Springs. So where is it?
More than a year after splashy headlines detailing a proposal to build Colorado Springs’ tallest building, the project has yet to break ground. The developer, Colorado Springs-based the O’Neil Group, had intended to begin construction for the 25 story apartment building last spring. The project piqued the interest of 17-year-old Colorado Springs resident Noah Klimek. He has lived in the city since he was a toddler and said the skyline has remained essentially unchanged in that time.
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
A Colorado Hospital turned Hotel will Make You Believe in Ghosts
When you think of haunted hotels in Colorado, it's typically places like The Stanley Hotel and Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs that come to mind. However, there's another hotel in our great state that should be added to the ranks of those places, and that is the Hotel St. Nicholas in Cripple Creek.
FOX21News.com
International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs
International Space Station passomg through Colorado …. International Space Station passomg through Colorado Springs. International Space Station passing through northern …. International Space Station passing through northern Colorado. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon. Black History Month kickoff soul food luncheon. Black History Month...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County February 3, 2023 Edition
Thomas James Witmer, date of birth February 7, 1971 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, weaving and open marijuana container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000. Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, date of birth September 5, 1979 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
Mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs built with hopes of 'turning tide' on tensions
A new mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs has riders excited about an experience they see vanishing around city parks — and excited about what it might mean for future projects. Under the supervision of city staff, volunteer hands have built a bike-only, downhill-only trail off the south face...
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
KKTV
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Entrada to a motorcycle crash. Officers found the rider dead on scene after reportedly hitting a light pole. Speed...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Girl Scout Cookie Day kicks off in Colorado Springs with 312,000 packages of cookies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, on Girl Scout Cookie Day, volunteers are picking up over 300,000 packages of cookies at Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium. On this day, hundreds of volunteers across the state visit 11 different sites across Colorado. "People should support girls because it helps them turn into amazing leaders and it helps The post Girl Scout Cookie Day kicks off in Colorado Springs with 312,000 packages of cookies appeared first on KRDO.
91-year-old Colorado festival risks cancelation this year
Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release. The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after...
KKTV
East-west mobility study could split Colorado Springs neighborhoods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs’ council members announced a proposed study that aims to extend Constitution to I-25 and widen Fillmore Street. The extension of Constitution Avenue would split neighborhoods. On Saturday morning, local community members gathered at Wasson Academic Campus to debate the future of their...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about defendant in recent Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency. According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week. The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the The post City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7 appeared first on KRDO.
Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction worker is in the hospital in serious condition after they fell 15 feet into a trench Satruday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. (CSFD) CSFD said they completed the trench rescue on the northeast side of town, near Black Forest Road and Research Parkway. CSFD assisted The post Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
police1.com
Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 1