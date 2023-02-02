The Beresford Watchdogs used a 12-0 scoring run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to help them pull away from the Madison Bulldogs on Thursday. With the Bulldogs holding a 32-29 lead, Beresford scored 12 unanswered points to take a 41-32 lead early in the final period and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 57-46.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO