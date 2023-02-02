Read full article on original website
Madison author to host book signing in Howard
Madison resident Deb Gearhart will hold a signing for her book, “Cheaters Never Win,” in the Howard Municipal Building and Library on Saturday. The signing, which will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the Howard City Council meeting room, will feature an educational and motivational talk from Gearhart, as well as treats featured in her book.
Wire submits city commission petition
Another current city commissioner has joined Adam Shaw in re-election efforts for the upcoming joint election between the Madison City Commission and the Madison School Board. On Friday, acting Utilities Commissioner Jerae Wire submitted his petition. Two spots are open on the city commission, each a three-year term. As for the school board, two three-year seats are open, yet no petitions have been received so far.
Madison punches ticket to state meet
It wouldn’t be a state gymnastics meet in the state of South Dakota without the Madison Bulldogs. The Madison gymnastics team won 16 consecutive state titles from 1995 to 2010 and has qualified for the state tournament every year since 1995. Last season, the Bulldogs captured their 21st state...
Selland eclipses 2,000 points as Jacks blow by NDSU
South Dakota State University had five women’s basketball players in double figures Saturday as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. SDSU improved to 20-5 overall and 13-0 in Summit League action. Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the...
Madison snaps losing streak with win against Deuel
The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team kept Deuel from making a basket from the field in the second quarter and held the Cardinals to just three points in the second quarter. That defensive effort helped the Bulldogs pick up the 52-40 victory in Madison on Saturday. “It was a team...
Beresford snaps Madison's winning streak
The Beresford Watchdogs used a 12-0 scoring run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to help them pull away from the Madison Bulldogs on Thursday. With the Bulldogs holding a 32-29 lead, Beresford scored 12 unanswered points to take a 41-32 lead early in the final period and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 57-46.
