After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
India says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others
BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's proposal for a biofuels alliance to promote cleaner fuel has attracted interest from a number of countries, including Russia and Brazil, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri announced last October that India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, would use its...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Watch these 3 market factors in February
The shortest month of the year can bring some of the most volatile price actions for the year in commodities. February brings a culmination of global agricultural fundamentals to a climax with the cornerstone January USDA report in hindsight, and South American and potential U.S. grain production in view on the horizon.
China becomes biggest Brazil corn buyer in January, revised trade data show
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China became the main destination of Brazilian corn exports in January by volume, surpassing traditional importers like Japan, Iran and Spain, according to revised trade data released by the government on Wednesday. Brazil sold 983,684 tonnes to China in the period, the second full...
Russia: EU not fulfilling promises on grain deal
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, accusing the European Union of failing to deliver on its promises, the TASS news agency reported. The comments, made by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, refer to...
CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by technical selling after rising near the high end of their recent trading range last week. * The market faced additional pressure from concerns about demand from top soybean buyer China waning after the United States shot down what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 10-3/4 cents at $15.21-1/4 a bushel. The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average during the session but settled just above that key technical point. * CBOT March soymeal futures dropped $7.50 to $489.00 a ton. * Soymeal firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to top the 8-1/2-year high it hit on Friday. * CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 59.31 cents per lb, recovering from a six-month low hit earlier in the session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.830 million tonnes in the week ended Feb 2, down from 1.931 million the week before. Analysts had been expecting soybean inspections between 800,000 and 1.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Western producers suspend sunflower seed shipments to Russia - Izvestia
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Three Western seed producers have suspended sunflower seed shipments to Russia and paused customers' bids for purchases, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing letters received by several Russian agricultural firms. According to the report, Germany's Bayer, Swiss agrochemicals group Syngenta and seed firm Nuseed...
Russia: U.S. has questions to answer over Nord Stream explosions
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the United States had questions to answer over its role in explosions on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines last year. Commenting on a report published earlier on Wednesday that said the United States was involved in the explosions, Russia's...
North Korea ruling party meeting to address 'urgent' agricultural needs
SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Leading members of North Korea's ruling party will meet this month to discuss the "urgent" task of improving the country's agricultural sector, as international experts say food insecurity has worsened amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. State news agency KCNA reported that the Workers' Party of...
U.S. wheat futures mixed; dry outlook supports HRW contracts
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Tuesday, with forecasts for dry weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains underpinning K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crops grown there. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts were weak and MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $7.49-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat, which traded in positive territory for much of the session, hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average before turning lower. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 10-1/2 cents higher at $8.86-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat were flat at $9.17-1/2 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC started buying milling wheat in an international tender. Initial purchases reported were around $329 a tonne cost and freight but the tonnage was unclear, traders said. * Canadian wheat stocks at the end of December stood at 22.294 million tonnes, up 32.6% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
In-vitro plant gene editing technique excluded from GMO rules, EU court says
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - In-vitro plant gene editing techniques that are used conventionally and have a long safety record are excluded from EU laws restricting the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Europe's highest court said on Tuesday. The long-running saga started in 2015 when a group of French...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on China sales worry after U.S. shoots down balloon
Fear China could stop U.S. purchases after balloon incident. (Recasts with European trade, adds new comment, changes dateline) HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by concern U.S. sales to China could be endangered by political tension after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon.
TABLE-Argentina farmers have sold 80.9% of soy harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's agriculture secretariat on Wednesday reported updated sales data for its soy, corn and wheat campaigns. CROP PROJECTED VOLUME SOLD TOTAL % OF TOTAL % SOLD TOTAL JAN 26-FEB 1 HARVEST IN SAME HARVEST SOLD YEAR-AGO PERIOD Soybeans 44 mln 77,100 80.9% 83.8% 2021/2022 tonnes Corn 59 mln 786,400 77.9% 79.6% 2021/2022 tonnes Wheat 12.9 mln 96,900 55.5% 67.4% 2022/2023 tonnes (Reporting by Maximilian Heath)
UPDATE 4-Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Adds executive comments from earnings call, updates shares) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected U.S. beef and pork supplies reduced demand for its chicken, company executives said on Monday, as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits. Shares were...
Russia may export 30-35 mln tonnes of grain in H1 2023 - Interfax
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the first half of 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy agricultural minister. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Russian wheat prices down as supplies remain high - analysts
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week as a record harvest and record wheat stocks helped keep supplies high, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content, delivered free on board (FOB) from Black Sea ports, were down $7 last week to $297 per tonne, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Demand is quite stagnant, while the world continues to consider Russian wheat reserves as endless," said IKAR head Dmitry Rylko. Egypt bought 535,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $303-305 per tonne FOB in an auction last week, the Sovecon consultancy said, a price notably lower than its previous purchase. Russian wheat exports were close to record levels in January. Sovecon estimates that Moscow exported up to 3.8 million tonnes of wheat last month, compared with an average for the month of 2.7 million tonnes. In total, Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the second half of the 2022/23 agricultural year, according to the agricultural ministry. Weather conditions continue to affect this year's crop estimates. IKAR has lowered its preliminary wheat crop estimate to 84 million tonnes from 87 million tonnes. Sovecon is maintaining its forecast at 86 million tonnes for now, but notes that dry weather is becoming an increasing problem for the crop in the south. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +175 rbls/t wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 28,150 rbls/t +1,350 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,750 rbls/t +250 rbls/t oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 33,600 rbls/t +1,000 rbls/t (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,160/t +$30 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $722.44/t -$0.83 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 70.68 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Caleb Davis Editing by Mark Potter)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
