Sources: Crystal Lake couple, business owners charged after guns, drugs, child porn found in home

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A Crystal Lake couple is charged with several crimes after a search of their home allegedly turned up drugs, guns, and child pornography.

Sources told WGN-TV, Christopher Hopp, 38, and Corinne Breskovich, 42, were arrested after investigators executed a search warrant last week at their home on Wedgewood Drive.

Court records show Hopp was charged with 15 counts, including production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, unauthorized videotaping, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin, unlawful possession of psilocybin, possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, possession of ammunition without a valid FOID, and child endangerment.

Court records also confirm Breskovich is charged with 9 counts, including child endangerment, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin, unlawful possession of psilocybin, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID.

The couple, who owns Huntley Dairy Mart, was released on bond, jail records show. The business was closed Thursday, much to the surprise of many, including its own employees.

Aaron Russeau said his friend, who works at the restaurant, was told not to come in to work via text message.

“She got a text saying, don’t bother coming in, we’re closed indefinitely. It was like, why, what’s going on,” Russeau said, who learned of the allegations. “You think this is a small family business trying to bring in some good in the community and you find out all these things.”

WGN-TV confirmed through sources that Hopp allegedly videotaped a minor on multiple occasions in a home and the victim did not know she was being recorded while she was undressed in a bedroom and bathroom.

Hopp was a former flag football coach with The Lake in the Hills/Algonquin Jr. Eagles organization, WGN-TV has learned.

In a letter obtained by WGN-TV, the program’s board said Hopp was an assistant coach for the spring and fall five and six-year-old flag football teams.

“Currently, we require all tackle coaches and flag coaches to submit a background check prior to acceptance as a coach in our organization,” the program’s board wrote.

The organization said it acted quickly to confirm no children were in any danger, or under any circumstance, alone with Hopp during his time as a coach in the organization.

“The Jr. Eagle organization is committed to the health and safety of our children. Allegations of criminal activity or inappropriate behavior by any coach or representative of the Jr. Eagle organization will not be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly,” board members wrote.

Sources told WGN-TV investigators also found a psilocybin mushroom grow operation in the basement of the home. Investigators also recovered more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin mushroom seeds, along with drug paraphernalia, including a scale, and several thousand in cash.

Investigators, sources confirm, also found several guns, including a pistol, a shotgun, and a long rifle inside the home. Neither Hopp or Breskovich had a valid FOID card on them and Hopp’s license to own weapons was previously revoked.

Hopp declined to speak with WGN-TV at his home Thursday about the allegations against the couple.

