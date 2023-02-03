ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
STURGIS, SD
The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in, as the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo finished last weekend. Crews started the cleanup process at the Monument Saturday night in preparation for upcoming events. “For us, it’s not a question, you can’t go about it...
RAPID CITY, SD
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
RAPID CITY, SD
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
RAPID CITY, SD
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills State men 20-1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
SPEARFISH, SD
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
RAPID CITY, SD
STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
RAPID CITY, SD

