Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
KEVN
The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in, as the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo finished last weekend. Crews started the cleanup process at the Monument Saturday night in preparation for upcoming events. “For us, it’s not a question, you can’t go about it...
KEVN
Rapid City area foundation awarded funds for affordable housing in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has been awarded three million dollars in funding to support the affordable housing crisis in western South Dakota. The Black Hills area community foundation has been partners with the Bush Foundation for four years and in that time, the...
KEVN
A ‘Rural’ Badlands emergency medical service is a month away from shutting down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 15 percent of the U.S. population lives in “rural” areas, and these people often encounter various barriers when accessing emergency services. The Mount Rushmore State is no different. In Wall, the ambulance service is in danger of closing because of financial and...
KEVN
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
KEVN
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
KEVN
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
KEVN
Show of a strong labor force amid tech giant layoffs for some South Dakota tech companies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 69,000 workers in the U.S. tech industry have been laid off since the start of 2023. That’s according to tech.co, and there seems to be no end in sight as tech giants continue to lay off workers. More tech giants have announced...
KEVN
Black Hills State men 20-1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
KEVN
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
KEVN
STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
KEVN
The one where they have a baby; real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” use surrogacy to create a family
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Almost four million babies are born each year in the U.S. Fewer than 1.000 of them are born via surrogacy. One Rapid City couple chose surrogacy to fulfill their dream of becoming a family. In October 2021, I shared a story that seemed like it...
Comments / 1