ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

By Matt Christy
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3MDD_0kaoWmEJ00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.

Indiana Code describes “making an unlawful proposition” as offering to pay someone money, or other property, to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.

Purdue University Northwest chancellor apologizes over ‘offensive and insensitive’ remark at commencement

Macheret is listed as a professor of aeronautical and astronautical engineering who has been at Purdue since 2014.

Purdue University said that Macheret has been placed on leave and is barred from campus. The university is also fully cooperating with the investigation into Macheret.

Lafayette police said the investigation into Macheret began in December after the department received several tips regarding incidents of a suspicious man approaching women. Police said these incidents were reported several times over the last two months.

Investigators eventually identified Macheret as a suspect and reportedly used a plainclothes officer to obtain information on Wednesday which subsequently led to a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Union Street. Police said this traffic stop led to Macheret’s arrest.

MORE NORTHWEST INDIANA NEWS: Northwest Indiana couple surprised to find peace sign on ultrasound

At this time, police have not released any further details into the investigation into Macheret. Police also haven’t stated where Macheret is accused of approaching women and propositioning them for sexual favors.

Bill Crossley, head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, told WLFI “that the University cannot comment on a pending legal matter; however, any AAE students, staff and faculty who have questions or concerns about this impact of this matter on their academic endeavors are welcome to contact me directly.”

Below is the full statement from Purdue:

“Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus. The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

64-year-old woman accused of shooting husband in leg

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 74-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his 64-year-old wife shot him in the leg, Sheriff Bob Goldsmith says. Theresa Gevers faces a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after she pointed a small handgun at her husband and fired a single shot, Goldsmith says.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Purdue Poly student killed in weekend shooting

Purdue Polytechnic High School student James Johnson III was killed in a shooting the evening of Feb. 4 at a home in Irvington. “Devastated to hear of the loss of one of Purdue Poly’s best and brightest,” a tweet from the school’s athletics Twitter account read. “… James was certainly one of a kind and will be missed the entire Techie family.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
WTHR

2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side

UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
WLFI.com

Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy