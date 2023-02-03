Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death could soon be without their state certification, preventing them from being able to police in the state of Tennessee. The former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean were...
actionnews5.com
Woman alleges former MPD Officer Haley assisted in 2021 arrest that dislocated shoulder blade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demetrius Haley participated in an arrest that a Memphis woman said left her with dislocated her shoulder two years ago. The incident occurred on Feb. 21, 2021. The woman, Kadejah Townes, told Action News 5 that Memphis police officer, Alexis Brown, who has since left MPD, approached her while she was sitting in her car to ask about a shooting Brown said occurred near the Walgreens in Hickory Hill she was parked at.
actionnews5.com
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
fox56news.com
City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a "statement of charges" for policy violations in the Tyre Nichols case, the city's chief legal officer told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. City: 8 more Memphis police officers to face charges …. Eight more Memphis Police officers will be issued a...
Memphis Police officer consoles, talks teen out of suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent intervention from a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer and an individual in dire distress has come to represent a ray of light in the Bluff City where recent community tragedies involving law enforcement and crime have created collective anguish and controversy. An MPD patrol...
One injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. Neighbors told WREG that […]
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
actionnews5.com
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Activists take cries for justice to Shelby County Commission
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local activists took their cries for justice to the Shelby County Commission Monday, namely seeking a change in the way the Shelby County sheriff does business. Protestors want the sheriff to use the video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols as a lesson on what not to do when dealing with citizens.
actionnews5.com
2 injured after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road. A child and an adult were taken to the hospital. On the scene was a red...
actionnews5.com
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat were called before Memphis City Council’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. The request was made by Chairwoman, Councilwoman Rhonda Logan, for both chiefs to present department reform proposals, following the death of Tyre...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
actionnews5.com
Councilman proposes resolution for body camera misuse as disqualifying factor for MPD promotional testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. will propose various ordinances to reform police culture and oversight of the Memphis Police Department in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. The legislative changes will enhance the way the police department reports data on stops and arrests. Councilman...
actionnews5.com
Man files lawsuit against city, officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols, for similar alleged assault days prior
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is suing the City of Memphis, as well as the five officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols, for an alleged assault that he says happened days before Nichols’ death. Monterrious Harris says on January 4, three days before Nichols was stopped by the...
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police investigating homicide case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating a homicide that took place on February 5. The authorities received a call that a man had been shot near a home on S.L. Henry Street near South Walker Street. Officers later identified the man as Kaveyon Caruthers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene to tend to Caruthers, but he did not survive his injuries.
Memphis fire chief outlines errors in Tyre Nichols response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The chief of the Memphis Fire Department said Tuesday that fire personnel were not told they were responding to a critical injury when they arrived at the scene of a pepper spray incident on Jan. 7. But once EMTs found Tyre Nichols badly injured and propped up against a police vehicle, […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
