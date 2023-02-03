MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demetrius Haley participated in an arrest that a Memphis woman said left her with dislocated her shoulder two years ago. The incident occurred on Feb. 21, 2021. The woman, Kadejah Townes, told Action News 5 that Memphis police officer, Alexis Brown, who has since left MPD, approached her while she was sitting in her car to ask about a shooting Brown said occurred near the Walgreens in Hickory Hill she was parked at.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO