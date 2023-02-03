Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Another Suspect Arrested in Connection to an Alleged January Incident at Casino in Jefferson
Another suspect has been arrested for an alleged January incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 48-year-old Dawn Miller of Carroll was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Miller found 36-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll and asked her to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
UPDATE: Michelle McCune is in custody. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHNNY ANGEL, 41, 6’3”, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by...
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports two arrests and a theft incident. Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Ray Faris of Mount Ayr Friday following a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Industrial Parkway. Officers charged Faris with driving while suspended, cited, and released. Officers arrested 50-year-old Chad Leroy Benge of Orient...
ourquadcities.com
Driver rammed squad cars at Davenport Walgreens, police allege
Driver drank from liquor bottles, displayed knives, police allege. A 55-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he rammed multiple squad cars late Monday in a Walgreens parking lot. Robert Ware faces six felony counts of assault on persons in a certain occupation – use or display...
KWQC
Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on drug warrants
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession was arrested over the weekend when he was found driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Police stopped 28-year-old Jasper Washington of Dearborn Street Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Rundell Street and Sheridan Avenue because the Toyota Camry he was driving had an expired registration sticker. Once the outstanding warrants were discovered, Washington was searched and a large bag of marijuana was reportedly discovered in his pocket.
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries
An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested in robbery of jewelry from Iowa City residence
A second suspect has been arrested for an incident in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was allegedly stolen from an Iowa City residence. According to police, the victim reported about $20,000 in jewelry being stolen from her South Park Drive residence on November 17th. The home was undergoing a renovation project where two workers reportedly conspired to take the jewelry and sell it for profit.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
KCJJ
Arrest made in Cedar Rapids murder case
Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a murder case from last month. On the evening of January 8th, officers responded to the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW after receiving a report of an individual being shot. Officers located a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The male victim, 22-year-old Mohammed Tawfik, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
Arrest made in 2016 murder case of man found in Iowa field
An arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a man whose body was found in a Webster County field.
KCRG.com
Protestors call for arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protestors are continuing to push for an arrest after the death of Devonna Walker. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 2. KCRG-TV9 received a video showing Walker and two of her neighbors shouting at each other. One of those neighbors used a racial slur, the “n-word.” Shortly after, there was a scuffle. It appears then that Walker was stabbed. No arrests have been made in the case, but activists hope to change that.
x1071.com
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
KCRG.com
Car accident leads to fatality in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:35 pm, officials responded to the area of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane for a report of a fatal accident. Police say a 31-year-old male driver from Anamosa was heading southbound on Springville when he lost control of his vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane and hitting another vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
ourquadcities.com
Man killed in motorcycle-car crash in Moline identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a motorcycle-car crash on Saturday night in Moline has been identified. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson told Local 4 News that Isaiah A. Petersen, 22, of Davenport died from blunt force trauma. An autopsy was performed Sunday. EARLIER UPDATE: One person died Saturday night...
