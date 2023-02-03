Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last
A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
WGNtv.com
Wednesday Forecast: Mild conditions with temps in upper 40s
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with mild conditions Wednesday. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 47. Cloudy and breezy conditions tonight. Rain with slight sleet chance. Winds: ENE 15-20 G30. Low: 37. Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and rainy with chance of thunderstorms and snow. Blustery conditions. A High Wind Watch is in effect...
WGNtv.com
Skilling: Windy, rainy days ahead this week
Tom Skilling’s latest Chicago metro forecast and weather headlines. Temps crept up to 51-deg between 3 and 4 am Tuesday morning then dropped back to the 30s where they’ve remained all day. Tuesday goes into the books at the 34 of the past 39 days to record AN...
WGNtv.com
A week of above-normal temperatures is ahead for Chicagoland
CHICAGO – On this first full week of February, warmer-than-average temperatures are the story. We’re back to mild Pacific air after a weekend that averaged nearly 6 degrees warmer than the weekend before. The warmer air is so pervasive across the country that national snow coverage has fallen...
WGNtv.com
Skilling: More on Chicago’s snow season and what history tells us about what’s to come
My WGN meteorological colleague has done an interesting analysis of our lackluster Chicago snow season to date. It turns out the season’s paltry 14.2″ to date (just 61% of the normal of 23.4″ through Feb 7) ranks the 6th least snowy season of the past half century (i.e. since 1973).
Valentine's Day ideas: 3 most romantic getaway spots in Illinois
Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to discuss the upcoming holiday and the most romantic, coziest getaway in the state.
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
Chicago Suburb Named Safest in US, Another Suburb Makes Top 15 in New Report
Two Illinois cities were named among the safest in the U.S. in a new report, including one Chicago suburb, which was dubbed the safest city in the country. The ranking of the 15 safest cities in America was published by finance site MoneyGeek last month, naming Naperville as the top-ranked city in the country. Also making the list was Joliet, which ranked at no. 8.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
WGNtv.com
6@6: What’s ‘DINKWAD’ mean?
CHICAGO – There is a term that’s gained some popularity on TikTok that refers to a status that some would find very desirable. “DINKWAD” stands for double income, no kids, with a dog, which is something a few couples find a desirable status in 2023. What did...
WGNtv.com
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
fox32chicago.com
Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town
CHICAGO - For the first time in her life, a Houston woman has a pair of high heels — thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town. Tanya Herbert, who is six-foot-nine, wears a size 18 shoe!. Last year, she earned her place in the Guinness World Record...
Poll: García, Vallas and Lightfoot in dead heat in Chicago mayor’s race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection battle is clouded in uncertainty, her chances of beating either U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García or former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a run-off appearing slim — and her prospects for even making it to the April election up in the air.
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
