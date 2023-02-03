ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s forecast: How long will the rain last

A late winter storm system is lifting into the Midwest and is likely to produce the Chicago area’s heaviest rainfall in more than a month beginning late tonight and running into Thursday—while producing a snowstorm from Iowa into Wisconsin—with the axis of heaviest snow in the Badger State likely to be centered along and either side of a Prairie du Chien in far southwest Wisconsin.
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
WGNtv.com

Wednesday Forecast: Mild conditions with temps in upper 40s

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with mild conditions Wednesday. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 47. Cloudy and breezy conditions tonight. Rain with slight sleet chance. Winds: ENE 15-20 G30. Low: 37. Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and rainy with chance of thunderstorms and snow. Blustery conditions. A High Wind Watch is in effect...
WGNtv.com

Skilling: Windy, rainy days ahead this week

Tom Skilling’s latest Chicago metro forecast and weather headlines. Temps crept up to 51-deg between 3 and 4 am Tuesday morning then dropped back to the 30s where they’ve remained all day. Tuesday goes into the books at the 34 of the past 39 days to record AN...
WGNtv.com

A week of above-normal temperatures is ahead for Chicagoland

CHICAGO – On this first full week of February, warmer-than-average temperatures are the story. We’re back to mild Pacific air after a weekend that averaged nearly 6 degrees warmer than the weekend before. The warmer air is so pervasive across the country that national snow coverage has fallen...
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
WGNtv.com

6@6: What’s ‘DINKWAD’ mean?

CHICAGO – There is a term that’s gained some popularity on TikTok that refers to a status that some would find very desirable. “DINKWAD” stands for double income, no kids, with a dog, which is something a few couples find a desirable status in 2023. What did...
WGNtv.com

CONTEST RULES – Like Us & Love It Chicago Auto Show

1. Sponsors. This sweepstakes (“Like Us and Love It – Chicago Auto Show”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Pl., Chicago, IL 60618 and Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), 18W200 Butterfield Rd #096, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
