ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ Joe Mixon charged with pointing gun at woman

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9SOJ_0kaoWKi500
1 of 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.

Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Amid soaring crime, Memphis cops lowered the bar for hiring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Beyond the beating, kicking, cursing and pepper spraying, the video of Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest at the hands of young Memphis police officers is just as notable for what’s missing — any experienced supervisors showing up to stop them. That points to a dangerous confluence of trends that Memphis’ police chief acknowledged have dogged the department as the city became one of the nation’s murder hotspots: a chronic shortage of officers, especially supervisors, increasing numbers of police quitting and a struggle to bring in qualified recruits. Former Memphis police recruiters told The Associated Press of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots in recent years that drove the department to increase incentives and lower its standards. “They would allow just pretty much anybody to be a police officer because they just want these numbers,” said Alvin Davis, a former lieutenant in charge of recruiting before he retired last year out of frustration. “They’re not ready for it.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Michigan wins third straight, 93-72 over Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday night. Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half — the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game. Howard made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored 16 points, and Dickinson added 14 points. Michigan led for over 36 minutes and shot 57.6% from the field, including 14 of 26 from 3-point range. Dug McDaniel added 14 points, Kobe Bufkin had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Michigan (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten). Joey Baker added 11 points and Terrance Williams II scored 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Falcons’ Blank excited about building around Ridder at QB

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Wednesday he is encouraged by the progress of quarterback Desmond Ridder and the potential of building around the rookie. Blank, speaking with Falcons reporters via phone from the Super Bowl, expressed confidence in the direction of the team following a 7-10 finish under second-year coach Arthur Smith. As others have speculated the Falcons could have interest in a high-priced quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who has just finished his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith spoke of the advantages of building around Ridder and his rookie contract.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy