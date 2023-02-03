Read full article on original website
Related
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy's Season 2 Return
Special Agent Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) had been absent from "NCIS: Hawai'i" since Season 2, Episode 7 in the appropriately titled "Vanishing Act," and it's hard not to feel even the temporary loss of a character who has been there since the series pilot. Her absence has been especially felt as her lover Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) has remained there to pine for her alongside the impatient fans, even as it was Kate who told her partner to take the job as agent afloat in the first place. Lucy is floating, both literally and figuratively, through the "NCIS" Universe, so she popped up for a crossover appearance on the Season 3 episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," "A Long Time Coming." But, for weeks, she's been missed by fans on her home series of "Hawai'i."
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Mickey Patrick Return In Season 13
The thing that sets "Blue Bloods" apart from other police procedurals is the centering on family. The Reagan family, who have made it their mission to keep New York City safe from crime, find themselves in new situations every week. In many instances, the focus isn't necessarily on solving the case but on how the case will impact various members of the family. The Reagan brood knows one another inside and out, and every so often, someone from their past will enter the fold to show a different side of them.
Actors Who Were Never The Same After Their Star Wars Roles
These days, there are all sorts of intellectual properties with dedicated fanbases whose lives have been greatly influenced by the fictional universe they love. Since "Star Wars" is among the first of these monumental, fictional universes, the films have deeply affected a great number of people, but it is the lives of the actors performing in such massive productions that have been impacted the most.
Whatever Happened To Lydia From Breaking Bad?
Lydia Rodarte-Quayle doesn't appear on AMC's "Breaking Bad" until the fifth and final season. However, the extremely anxious Madrigal employee and former partner in Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) drug operation turns out to be crucial to the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). After Walt kills Fring, Lydia helps Walt,...
Adam Devine Filmed Fewer Episodes Of Modern Family Than You Might Think
To say that "Modern Family" had a lot on its plate when it came to its character roster would be an understatement. The series followed three vastly different households throughout their day-to-day lives, with plenty of overlapping stories to flesh out as well. That's a tall order for any television series, but thankfully, "Modern Family" had plenty of time to develop each and every main character throughout its 250-episode run. In fact, it even took on a host of supporting players, too, turning many of them into bonafide fan favorites along the way.
Whatever Happened To 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan?
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. CBS's "60 Minutes" has had its fair share of iconic hosts and correspondents throughout the program's 54 years on the air. Some of them, like Connie Chung, went on to grow their careers in other outlets, whereas others — like Steve Kroft — stayed on the show for long decades and became synonymous with the "60 Minutes" brand. Another prominent example of the latter would be Leslie Stahl, who's worked on the show for over three decades now. However, not all of the journalists who were part of the "60 Minutes" crew managed to avoid controversy throughout their careers post-CBS.
How Ellen Pompeo Behaves On Set Of Grey's Anatomy, According To Midori Francis
The ABC hospital procedural "Grey's Anatomy" has been a staple of the television landscape since its premiere in 2005. Following the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, including Ellen Pompeo's Dr. Meredith Grey, the show is currently in Season 19. The new season saw a group of medical residents arrive...
Wendy Was Originally Supposed To Die During Sons Of Anarchy's Pilot Episode
There are a lot of colorful characters on FX's hit series "Sons of Anarchy," but none boast quite the story of redemption as Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo). When audiences are introduced to her in the pilot, she's several weeks away from having the baby of SAMCRO leader Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). However, these two aren't out shopping for toys and onesies.
Freeridge Ending Explained: Breaking Down The End Of The Netflix Show
Netflix's "Freeridge" is a high-key dramedy full of low-key "supernatural" activity. A spin-off of the street-smart and sweetly silly "On My Block," it's a coming-of-age series set in the same Los Angeles neighborhood. "Freeridge" follows a group of teens who find an apparently cursed box at a yard sale. The show's beating heart is the bond between sisters Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines Salazar (Bryana Salaz). Plagued by miscommunication and their own fraught energy, Glo and Ines start the series fighting in the schoolyard and end it by starting what just might be a fight for their lives.
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand." "Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
Khary Payton's Favorite Episode Of The Walking Dead Is Truly Heartbreaking
During its 11-season run, "The Walking Dead" saw too many characters to count pass through its zombie-infested landscape. Most were indeed taken directly from the pages of Robert Kirkman's iconic comic book source material. And even as the small screen adaptation played pretty loose with many of their stories, they still made for one of the more memorable, and refreshingly eclectic ensembles to ever grace the airwaves.
Laura Prepon Thinks That '70s Show's 360 Shots Were 'Edgy' Back In The Day
The period sitcom "That '70s Show," created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, and Mark Brazill, centers on a group of teens living in the small town of Point Place, Wisconsin, in, well, the 1970s. In the series, the teens spend the bulk of their time at Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) house — with Eric's parents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) nearby — and, more specifically, in the basement of the house. While in the basement, the teens often pass the time by smoking marijuana — even though the drug is basically never named throughout the show's entire eight-season run.
Finn Wolfhard Hopes To Get More Screen Time With Gaten Matarazzo In Stranger Things Season 5
"Stranger Things 4" was grander and more expansive than any other season of "Stranger Things." While this made for an epic exploration of how the Upside Down and the series' events thus far have shaped the "Stranger Things" universe beyond Hawkins, it also created a challenge for the writers to tackle multiple groups spread throughout the Midwest, California, and even Russia.
Rick And Morty Were Almost Called Jerry And Billy
It's safe to say that when "Rick and Morty" first debuted in 2013, no one knew what a massive pop culture staple it would become. There had been adult-oriented animated sitcoms before, but "Rick and Morty" took it to the next level. The set-up follows an alcoholic mad scientist, Rick, who tries to get his grandson Morty to go on high-concept sci-fi adventures with him. Amongst all this, there's existential ennui as Rick realizes that being the smartest man in the universe doesn't necessarily correlate with happiness.
Eric Stonestreet's Affection For Jesse Tyler Ferguson Goes Way Beyond Modern Family
"Modern Family," the ABC mockumentary sitcom, aired on the network for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020. Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, the series follows the everyday of three interconnected families living in the Los Angeles area. One of those families is comprised of Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler...
Leslie David Baker Thinks The Office Still Holds Up After All These Years
When "The Office" first premiered in 2005, it was surrounded by negative buzz. The ratings weren't good at first, and an NBC executive would often come by during the first season to tell the cast the show was getting canceled (via The New York Post). The remake of the British sitcom seemed doomed before it had even gotten started.
The Winchesters Fans Hope To See More Rockin' Roxy Appearances In The Future
This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" Season 1. "The Winchesters" follows a ragtag band of heroes as they take the fight to the forces of evil. However, one of the show's most antagonistic characters has become a huge fan favorite thanks to her exploits in Season 1, and she can be added to the list of strong villains in the "Supernatural" franchise. Then again, she isn't really a villain.
Eddie's Water At The Latest Blue Bloods Family Dinner Has Fans Very Suspicious
"Blue Bloods" is all about family. That's why pretty much every episode contains a scene of the Reagans sitting down for Sunday dinner with one another. It gives them an opportunity to talk about their various cases of the week or, occasionally, just talk about more light-hearted fare like movies or the latest pop culture trends. But those dinners help separate the show from other police procedurals by emphasizing just how much the Reagans rely on each other.
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0