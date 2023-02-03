ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix

Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles

The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny

Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’

You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
An action sequel that showed a B-list franchise has A-list potential gets caught up in a streaming storm

There’s a strong argument to be made that Scott Adkins is the most underrated action hero in the business, with the actor churning out a string of accomplished ass-kickers, which don’t get the credit they deserve when the majority of his output doesn’t see the inside of a theater. That being said, the Accident Man franchise has plenty of potential to gain a wider audience.

