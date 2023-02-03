Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports 29.4% down so far 2022/23 -ministry
KYIV, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 27.7 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 39.2 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included about 9.9 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Argentina farmers have sold 80.9% of soy harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's agriculture secretariat on Wednesday reported updated sales data for its soy, corn and wheat campaigns. CROP PROJECTED VOLUME SOLD TOTAL % OF TOTAL % SOLD TOTAL JAN 26-FEB 1 HARVEST IN SAME HARVEST SOLD YEAR-AGO PERIOD Soybeans 44 mln 77,100 80.9% 83.8% 2021/2022 tonnes Corn 59 mln 786,400 77.9% 79.6% 2021/2022 tonnes Wheat 12.9 mln 96,900 55.5% 67.4% 2022/2023 tonnes (Reporting by Maximilian Heath)
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting remains steady despite record high prices
MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's wheat plantings remained steady despite a rally in price of the staple to a record as farmers in a key producing central state shifted to rapeseed to take advantage of even higher prices for the oilseed, farm ministry data showed on Monday. A lower-than-expected...
Agriculture Online
Watch these 3 market factors in February
The shortest month of the year can bring some of the most volatile price actions for the year in commodities. February brings a culmination of global agricultural fundamentals to a climax with the cornerstone January USDA report in hindsight, and South American and potential U.S. grain production in view on the horizon.
Agriculture Online
Russia may export 30-35 mln tonnes of grain in H1 2023 - Interfax
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia may export 30-35 million tonnes of grain in the first half of 2023, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy agricultural minister. (Reporting by Reuters) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans inch lower on record Brazil output estimates
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Monday, weighed down by estimates of a record output in top exporter Brazil despite slow harvest progress due to heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat edged higher after an agriculture consultancy cut its harvest forecast for top exporter...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn drop ahead of government crop data; wheat firm
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as traders squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. "The next 36 hours are a countdown to Wednesday's WASDE fireworks," Peak Trading Research said in a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn fall on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures weakened on Monday on a technical setback after rallying to the high end of recent trading ranges last week, traders said. Investors were waiting for news about the size of the crops in South America before pushing futures prices too...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall on technical selling; corn edges higher; wheat weak
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped on Monday on a technical setback after rallying to the high end of recent trading ranges last week, traders said. Corn ended higher after trading in negative territory for much of the day, with the market finding support near Friday's low.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 2-6 cents, soybeans down 2-6, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 6 cents a bushel. * Wheat firm on technical buying and...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall on China sales worry after U.S. shoots down balloon
Fear China could stop U.S. purchases after balloon incident. (Recasts with European trade, adds new comment, changes dateline) HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by concern U.S. sales to China could be endangered by political tension after the United States shot down a Chinese balloon.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans fall ahead of USDA crop report
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the third session in a row on Tuesday. * Investors were squaring positions ahead of the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Wednesday. * The trade was focused on the government's forecast for soybean production in Argentina. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled down 6 cents at $15.15-1/4 a bushel. * Soybeans traded in both positive and negative territory during the session, with traders noting profit taking at the market's peak. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.58 cents to 60.89 cents per lb. The 2.7% gain was soyoil's biggest daily rise since Dec 27. * CBOT March soymeal was down $7.60 at $481.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures slightly firmer ahead of key USDA report
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand, with traders monitoring the harvest progress in drought-hit Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on technical setback
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, retreating from early strength on technical selling. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 6-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. * Technical resistance for the CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped below its 50-day, 30-day, 40-day, and 10-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for March delivery were 3/4 cent lower at $8.72-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning reported weekly wheat export inspections of 536,355 tonnes, up from 445,727 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 300,000 to 525,000 tonnes. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal, with one consignment priced at an estimated $334.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. * Algerian state grains agency OAIC has issued two international tenders to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat gained on reports of a fall in shipments from Ukraine, the world's fifth largest exporter of...
Agriculture Online
China becomes biggest Brazil corn buyer in January, revised trade data show
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China became the main destination of Brazilian corn exports in January by volume, surpassing traditional importers like Japan, Iran and Spain, according to revised trade data released by the government on Wednesday. Brazil sold 983,684 tonnes to China in the period, the second full...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn, soy firm after world supply/demand report
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by weather conditions in South America that hamper rival exports, though higher-than-expected U.S. supplies limited gains. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. CBOT...
