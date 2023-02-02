Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida judge rejects Medicaid minimum wage challenges
TALLAHASSEE — An administrative law judge has rejected challenges by two health-care groups to the way state Medicaid officials have carried out a requirement that “direct care” workers get paid a minimum of $15 an hour. Judge Robert Cohen on Monday issued a 26-page decision that backed...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:31 p.m. EST
Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired. WASHINGTON (AP) — An intruder has breached the home of Air Force One, one of the nation’s most sensitive military bases. That's according to a statement late Monday from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which also said a resident opened fire on the trespasser. Joint Base Andrews is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One, Marine One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control centers if needed. It’s not the first time the base’s security has been breached; in February 2021 an intruder got onto the installation and climbed into a military aircraft.
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns.
Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies
Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. He was 95. Whittington died at his home Saturday in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday.
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin...
