ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com

K-pop stans rally online as, once again, BTS is sidelined at the Grammys

BTS are the undisputed Kings of K-pop. The South Korean boy band have reached heights unknown with their music, and have amassed a loyal and dedicated fan base of upbeat troopers called ARMY. However, their success is yet to translate to a Grammy win, and after another series of losses...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest teen occult drama breaks the spin-off curse in the top ten charts

Like night follows day, Netflix releases a young adult-oriented series with slight occult features and a mixture of dramedy. Its latest offering follows heavily in the vein of its greatest successes, with it a rare spin-off from the massive streamer. More impressively, it has clocked up some seriously strong viewership.
wegotthiscovered.com

Madonna blasts critics for obsessing over her appearance at the Grammys

Music legend Madonna is slamming everyone who roasted her online and in the media after her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5. The singer took to Instagram to hit back at critics who have been ridiculing the star since she presented the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance to Sam Smith and Kim Petra for the song “Unholy.” She posted a reel of herself irreverently frolicking with Smith and other artists after the show, and posted a statement in the caption calling out her critics for discriminating against her due to her age and sex.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery

There were plenty of recording artists who didn’t win awards at Sunday night’s Grammys. However, the big loser of the night appeared to have been Ben Affleck — or at least that’s what the consensus was online, anyway — after viral photos and video showed the actor in full-on “hello darkness my old friend” mode while sitting next to his absolute knockout of a wife, Jennifer Lopez.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bonnie Raitt fans will not allow the ‘unknown singer’ Grammys slander to go unchecked

The 2023 Grammy Awards were full of shock and awe moments including Beyoncé’s historic win, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance, and Harry Styles’ career-defining win for Album of the Year. However, arguably the largest shock of the night came when blues singer Bonnie Raitt singlehandedly beat out Adele, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé for Song of the Year.
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles gets blasted on social media over his Grammy acceptance speech

This year’s recipient of Album of the Year sparked a bit of backlash on the internet. It’s one thing to rob Beyoncé of the award for the fourth time in a row. But it is another when this year’s winner, Harry Styles, might have ruffled some feathers in his acceptance speech, with some accusing him of being “tone-deaf.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles

The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck’s miserable time at the Grammys wins him praise for going full method as Bruce Wayne

If you thought that Ben Affleck winding down his tenure as the DCU’s canonical Batman was going to lead to a reduction in memes, then you are severely mistaken. Thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiling the slate for the franchise’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters last week, we can infer with the utmost certainty that The Flash is going to mark the end of the road for Batfleck. It’s a shame that we won’t see him headline a solo blockbuster, but he may well end up going down in the history books as the most underutilized Dark Knight there’s ever been.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion

The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy