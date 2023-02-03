SMITHFIELD – Matthew T. Keen has been named a member of the Board of Directors for KS Bank, Inc. Mr. Keen is a graduate of Campbell University with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 2010 and a Masters in Trust and Wealth Management in 2011. Keen has been in the finance industry since 2010, when he began work as an intern at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh. From there he has been successful in roles as a financial and private advisor, including with KS Bank between 2015 and 2016. During that time he assisted with the creation and implementation of the KS Trust Wealth and Investment department. Currently he works as a compliance officer and insurance principal at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO