Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was AbductedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLa Grange, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
Make history in Goldsboro this springThe Triangle TribuneGoldsboro, NC
This Massive Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, NC
Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North CarolinaAmarie M.Wilson, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Katherine Moore Jolliff
Katherine Moore Jolliff, of Smithfield, NC, formerly of Nags Head died Sunday, February 6th, 2023. She was born September 2nd, 1949 in Smithfield, NC to Jimmie and Lucille Jolliff. She graduated from Peace College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Afterwards, Katherine pursued a career in education. She received the Teacher of the Year award at Garner Junior High and inspired countless students to love literature, history, and the arts.
jocoreport.com
Adele Taylor Narron
Adele Taylor Narron, 91, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Born in Johnston County, North Carolina on August 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late James and Etta Taylor and wife of the late Daniel Ray Narron. Mrs. Narron worked for fifty-five years as a hairdresser. She...
jocoreport.com
Maylene Warren Sanders
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Maylene Warren Sanders, age 97, of US HWY 701 South Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Four Oaks. Rev. Walter Gaskins will officiate.
jocoreport.com
Gwendolyn Gay Bailey
Gwendolyn Gay Bailey, 55, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born on March 27, 1967 to the late David Earl Bailey and Laura Elizabeth Stephenson Creech. Gwen enjoyed going for drives, spending time at the lake and with her family. She...
jocoreport.com
Marybeth Renee Johnson
Clinton, NC: Ms. Marybeth Renee Johnson (TwigGy Yo) , age 39, of Parker Memorial Road, passed away on February 5, 2023. Funeral Services will be held-2:00 PM Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in Angier, NC. Officiating will be Rev. William Winford. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
jocoreport.com
Phillip Rose Wright
Wilson’s Mills – Phillip Rose Wright, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Born on January 29, 1940, in Johnston County, he was a son of the late Thomas (Tebo) and E.J. Wright. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Wright, grandson, Joshua Wade Wright and daughter-in-law, Tammy Wright.
jocoreport.com
Lamont Howell Named Warden At Johnston Correctional
SMITHFIELD – Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Lamont Howell as the new warden of the Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield. Howell had been the associate warden of custody at the prison since 2021 and has recently served there as the acting warden. “Warden Howell has led...
jocoreport.com
Adventure Development Wins SPACE Award
SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, won a Triangle Business Journal 2023 SPACE award for Top Hospitality/Entertainment Development at an awards ceremony held at Raleigh Iron Works on February 2. The ceremony celebrates the best in Triangle commercial real estate. AdVenture Development was recognized for its Old North State Food...
jocoreport.com
KS Bank Announces New Member Of Board Of Directors
SMITHFIELD – Matthew T. Keen has been named a member of the Board of Directors for KS Bank, Inc. Mr. Keen is a graduate of Campbell University with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 2010 and a Masters in Trust and Wealth Management in 2011. Keen has been in the finance industry since 2010, when he began work as an intern at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh. From there he has been successful in roles as a financial and private advisor, including with KS Bank between 2015 and 2016. During that time he assisted with the creation and implementation of the KS Trust Wealth and Investment department. Currently he works as a compliance officer and insurance principal at Capital Investment Companies in Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Linked To Kansas Crash, Charged With Insurance Fraud
SELMA – A 37 year-old Selma man has been arrested on numerous charges including insurance fraud. On May 13, 2021, authorities said Christopher Alan Eissens of Buffalo Creek Drive reported to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup had been stolen. Eissens allegedly told deputies...
jocoreport.com
Chairman Lawter Gives 2023 State Of The County Address
SMITHFIELD – Monday morning, the Chairman of the Johnston County Board of Commissioners, Butch Lawter, delivered the State of the County address through a video produced by the County’s Public Information Office. The video was shown during today’s Board of Commissioners meeting. In the address Chairman Lawter...
jocoreport.com
Charges Filed In Crash That Injures 5 People
SMITHFIELD – Police have cited a driver for reportedly causing a two vehicle crash that injured a total of five people. Carmon Taquila Pullen, 42, of Clayton was cited for failure to yield the right of way and having expired registration. Around 7:53pm February 2, Smithfield Police, Smithfield Fire,...
jocoreport.com
Car Overturns On US 70
WILSON’S MILLS – A single vehicle accident caused traffic delays Tuesday morning on US Highway 70 near Wilson’s Mills. A westbound passenger car overturned just before 10:30am, near the intersection of Turnage Road. Traffic was reduced to one westbound lane until the accident could be cleared. Wilson’s...
jocoreport.com
No Charges In Traffic Accident Involving Police Officer
CLAYTON – No charges will be filed in a collision involving a Clayton police officer. It happened January 30th at 6:29pm on US 70 at Financial Drive near Walmart. According to an accident report, Officer Patrick Millar was operating an unmarked 2011 Dodge patrol car westbound on US 70 and failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic as he attempted to make a u-turn into the eastbound lanes. The patrol car was struck by a 2013 Ford SUV, traveling eastbound on US 70, and operated by Saije Gordon of Raleigh.
jocoreport.com
Driver Flees From Accident Scene
CLAYTON – The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash reported Tuesday night on Buffalo Road just south of NC Highway 42. According to witnesses, a red passenger car drifted off the right shoulder of Buffalo Road near Sara Lane and struck a piece of construction equipment, on the shoulder, used by crews installing new utility lines. The equipment had been marked with traffic cones off the highway.
jocoreport.com
Selma Crips Gang Member Sentenced To Federal Prison
RALEIGH – A verified Crips gang member residing in Selma, NC, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and cocaine base. On July 19, 2022, Deondre Montreal Russell, 34, also known as “Poo Bear,” was convicted by a federal jury of the charges.
jocoreport.com
Equine Infectious Anemia Found In 19 Horses In 9 Counties
RALEIGH – A total of 19 horses in nine counties have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). At this time, 17 horses have been euthanized to help prevent further spread. The counties include Duplin, Forsyth, Henderson, Mecklenburg, Randolph, Sampson, Surry, Yadkin and Wake. The majority of EIA positive cases have been associated with unsanctioned horse racing.
Comments / 0