3 Jaguars Rank Top-5 in NFLPA All-Pro Votes

The Jaguars have benefited from a number of standout contributors this past season, with some receiving recognition for their success by the NFLPA.

For the first time ever, the players have a say in who deserves all-pro recognition.

In the newly introduced ‘Players All-Pro Team’, athletes from around the NFL vote on who they believe deserves first team all-pro nods for offense, defense, and special teams, in addition to voting for the top 5 impact players at each position.

Of the players voted, three Jaguars received recognition for their 2022 contributions and were among the top-5 vote-getters at their position: TE Evan Engram, RG Brandon Scherff, and WR Jamal Agnew.

Each player had a massive role in the Jaguars team success, but what made their individual seasons so special? Let’s take a deep dive below.

Evan Engram

Engram's first year in Duval County was a resounding success. What started out as a one year prove it deal turned into a career best showing for the six-year veteran.

Engram gave the Jaguars something they have been lacking since the departure of longtime Jag Marcedes Lewis; an effective pass catching tight end.

Engram amassed 73 receptions for 766 yards (both career highs), 4 receiving touchdowns, and was a consistent weapon for the Jaguars in the short and intermediate passing game. His speed and athleticism at the tight end position proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing linebackers, and massively benefited the development of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

For his efforts, Engram was voted fifth in the top five tight end rankings, and recognized among the elites of the position. The huge step up in production will mean Engram will have plenty of suitors as he approaches unrestricted free agency.

Brandon Scherff

When the Jaguars inked Scherff to a three-year contract worth $49.5 million last offseason, the expectations were that Scherff would immediately step in and shore up the interior offensive line. He has done that so far and then some.

Scherff brought much needed veteran leadership and stability to the offensive line in his 13 games played, only committing 3 penalties and playing 1086 total snaps.

Though it was a down season in terms of sacks allowed (6) and pass protection for the 5x Pro-Bowler, Scherff was efficient as ever as a rush blocker and proved to the NFL that despite recent injury history, he is still one of the best right guards in the NFL.

Scherff did not make the first team All-Pro like he did in 2020 but his contributions earned him a 3rd place finish in the top five for his position, landing only behind Dallas’s Zach Martin and Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jamal Agnew

Agnew once again proved to the NFL that he is one of the top return men.

His season saw him return 21 kicks for 547 yards (26 yards per return) and 25 punts for 205 (8.2 yards per return). Agnew turned it up a notch in the playoffs, with his 37.9 yards per kick return being the second highest mark in a single postseason by a player with a minimum of five kick returns per Jaguar Report’s John Shipley.

The 28-year-old’s prowess in the return game resulted in his first Pro-Bowl nod and recognition in the Players All-Pro Team as a top 5 kick returner and third as a punt returner.

Agnew currently has one more year remaining on his current contract.