Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already
There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
wegotthiscovered.com
A disaster flick so bad its own star completely disowned it takes Netflix by storm
Spare a thought for poor Toby Kebbell and his ongoing battle to recement himself as the seriously good actor he is despite being utterly defeated by 2015’s horrendous Fantastic Four. But there’s one film, far, far worse than his attempted superhero film, and it’s worming its way up the Netflix charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Yet another intensely atmospheric Netflix mystery thriller unravels a Top 10 conspiracy in 54 countries
Even though the company seems more determined than ever to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into star-studded blockbusters, Netflix is onto a real winner when it comes to in-house exclusives revolving around supernatural fantasy and mystery thrillers. Viking Wolf instantly became the platform’s second Norwegian fantasy smash hit in...
wegotthiscovered.com
A world-building spinoff already lost to the sands of time takes a top secret assignment on Netflix
Zack Snyder has been keeping himself plenty busy with Netflix’s two-part sci-fi extravaganza Rebel Moon, but that doesn’t mean the filmmaker’s fans aren’t growing equal parts suspicious and concerned over the lack of movement on the expanded Army of the Dead franchise, especially when Army of Thieves has largely been forgotten already.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
wegotthiscovered.com
Girlfriend Reviews brought to tears as Twitch chat attacks pair for playing ‘Hogwarts Legacy’
Right now, a new front in the endless culture war is opening up with Hogwarts Legacy. Some outlets are playing the game with little thought to author J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, others are not playing it at all, and some are exploring it while donating to charities. The “Girlfriend Reviews” channel chose the last option, but, for some, playing the game was still a step too far. That’s when the threats began to emerge.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ faces international turmoil at the box office as ‘Quantumania’ threatens to dethrone ‘No Way Home’
The first reactions to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are now in, following Marvel‘s latest movie hosting its splashy red carpet premiere on Monday night, and thankfully they indicate that the incoming flick is set to round out the trilogy with as much aplomb as anticipated. On the other hand, Marvel’s last film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is continuing it streak of bad luck since it arrived on Disney Plus last week as it heads back into theaters…
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles
The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel finally clears up a big Namor question you might’ve been wondering after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
After the film itself at last arrived on streaming a week ago, Disney Plus has now unleashed the latest episode of making-of series Marvel Studios Assembled, which dives behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The hour-long special is a must-watch for any fans of the superhero sequel spectacular, especially the many Namor obsessives out there as the documentary finally clarifies what some might’ve been wondering about the Sub-Mariner.
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor becomes the latest unjust victim of the Disney Plus ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ pivot
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first hit theaters in November of last year, Tenoch Huerta was instantly elevated into the pantheon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s greatest-ever villains by many. The leader of the Talokan nation simply wanted to be left alone, but when he felt as though his...
wegotthiscovered.com
A film banned from cinemas thanks to memes rises to the top of Netflix
Ah, 2022. The year Will Smith torched his airtight reputation in a matter of seconds by slapping Chris Rock, Taylor Swift created her own multiverse of madness, and groups of teens wearing suits were banned from cinemas for causing a ruckus during screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Well,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny
Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
Comments / 0