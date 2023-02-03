Read full article on original website
Health officials warn of increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
MADISON, Wis. — State health officials are warning about rising cases of toxic shock syndrome in teens associated with improper tampon use. The state says there have been five reports since July. Four involved "super absorbency tampons" used by teenage girls. There hadn't been a confirmed case in Wisconsin...
Lack of ice impacting Lake Michigan's ecosystem
MILWAUKEE — Lake Michigan is currently 14% frozen, which is below average for this time of year. Typically the lake would average around 25% for ice concentration. The lack of ice is a continued trend and could have impacts on the plankton and fish in Lake Michigan. Professor Harvey...
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
Sturgeon spearing season opens Saturday in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The sturgeon spearing season in Wisconsin opens Saturday, giving spearers a chance to harvest Wisconsin's largest and oldest fish species. With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System supports an annual spearing season that will run for a maximum of 16 days (Feb. 26) or until any of the predetermined harvest caps have been met.
2023 State Fair: Trace Adkins to close out State Fair on Aug. 13
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair announced Trace Adkins will close the 11 nights of acts at the State Fair Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. Tickets will be $36, $41, and $46. Each ticket includes admission to the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering Fair Park.
