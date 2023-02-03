Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
MMAmania.com
Embarrassed UFC fans lament Tyron Woodley’s ‘pathetic’ attempts to fight disinterested KSI
Tyron Woodley really wants to box YouTube sensation KSI. Unfortunately for the former UFC welterweight champion, the feeling is not mutual. In fact, the 29 year-old content creator has already gone on record multiple times to reject a potential boxing match against the not-”Chosen One” until Woodley first proves he can win a fight in the “sweet science.”
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes WWE Star Is 'Too Dangerous' For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has proven to be the most feared and dominant pro wrestler on WWE's modern-day roster. But there's one guy in the locker room who Austin Theory believes might be "a little too dangerous" for even "The Beast Incarnate" to handle. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Chris Weidman plans one more title run upon UFC return: “I’m not coming back to be a B-rated fighter or a gatekeeper”
Chris Weidman has made it clear that he wants to pursue another UFC middleweight title run upon returning. Between 2013 and 2015, Chris Weidman held the UFC middleweight championship and successfully defended it three times. However, after losing the belt to Luke Rockhold, Weidman has been on a terrible run of form that has seen him win just twice in the space of seven years.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Parker Porter plans to “bite down” on his mouthpiece and “start throwing leather” with Justin Tafa at UFC 284: “I think we are getting a good finish in the first round”
Parker Porter plans to stand and trade with Justin Tafa. Porter is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 284 as he goes into enemy territory against Tafa on the pay-per-view portion of the card. On paper, it could be a fun fight and that is what Porter is expecting as he believes he and Tafa are going to bite down on their mouthpieces and trade leather.
Ryan Bader hoping to face Francis Ngannou next to prove legitimacy as champion: “To to go out there and beat him, and there’s no question I’m legit”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader is hoping that he can share the cage with Francis Ngannou. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend in the main event of Bellator 290. In the headliner, Bader faced Fedor Emelianenko in a rematch of their 2019 meeting. In the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix four years prior, ‘The Last Emperor’ lost by first-round stoppage.
Joe Rogan holding out hope that Francis Ngannou returns to the UFC to face Jon Jones in the future: “The perfect world”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan is holding out hope that Francis Ngannou will return to the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the UFC last month, after failing to come to terms on a new contract. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title as he targeted a move to boxing. For their part, the UFC later booked Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship in March.
Khamzat Chimaev calls to face “nice guy” Robert Whittaker next: “We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other”
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has settled on a weight class, and who he wants to fight next. ‘Borz’ has been out of action since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, as the story goes, Chimaev was not supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ that night. He was previously scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has a message for those critical of his wrestling: “Almost nobody could be able to put Israel down with a takedown”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has hit back at those critical of his wrestling skills ahead of his rematch with Israel Adesanya. The rise of ‘Poatan’ has been pretty remarkable. After just three wins in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he earned a shot at Israel Adesanya’s crown. Then, at UFC 281, he took his opportunity and ran with it by knocking ‘Stylebender’ out to become the new king at 185 pounds.
UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight
In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC middleweight comments on video of alleged thief handled, vigilante style
Recently a video went viral amassing over 16 million views in less than a day. The video shows an alleged thief, receiving a type of corporal punishment from the diligent members of a neighborhood. The would be criminal was clearly caught in the act by a group of adults who...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0