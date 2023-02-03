Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Kelce vs. Kelce Bowl: 4 fun facts to know about NFL's first Super Bowl between brothers on field
Donna and Ed Kelce are going to experience all the highs and the lows of a Super Bowl on Sunday. The parents of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are guaranteed to see one of their sons add a second Super Bowl ring. They are also guaranteed to see one of them come up short in their bid for a title.
Sporting News
How Eagles built a Super Bowl roster: Jalen Hurts decision, A.J. Brown trade turned Philly into contender
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years and are looking to earn the second championship ring in franchise history. Some familiar faces within the organization and on the field remain, but a lot has changed since their 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Sporting News
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
Sporting News
Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search
The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat: Packers QB to spend four days in isolation as he mulls NFL future
Aaron Rodgers has been keeping NFL teams in the dark as he contemplates whether he wants to play during the 2023 season or retire from the sport. Now, it appears that he is going to be keeping himself in the dark for at least a few days. In a recent...
Sporting News
Ranking the best brothers in NFL history: How future Hall of Famers Travis, Jason Kelce compare to famous siblings
The 2023 Super Bowl is set to be a historic one, as two brothers are set to play against one another for the first time in the game's history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will each look to earn their second Super Bowl win at the expense of the other. Jason earned his first ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52; Travis' win came when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Sporting News
Who is Doug Williams? Meet the first Black NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Once upon a time, Washington was one of the best-run franchises in the NFL. No, really. It used to win things. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, the franchise nabbed not one, not two, but three Super Bowl titles in a 10-year span. None of those titles...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB's ankle is 'doing really well' before 2023 Super Bowl
The Chiefs have dealt with numerous questions about Patrick Mahomes' health since Kansas City's star quarterback went down with an ankle injury in the team's divisional-round playoff game against the Jaguars. Mahomes has missed only limited action since suffering the injury. That came in the game against the Jaguars, where...
Sporting News
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility: ‘That's not gonna take place here’
The Broncos are now Sean Payton's team, and he's making it clear he'll do things his way. Denver had an abysmal 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett, finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and falling well short of lofty preseason expectations. Much was made of the underperformance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract to join the team in the offseason.
Sporting News
Madden Super Bowl predictions 2023: Video game projects Eagles vs. Chiefs to be a blowout
The Chiefs and the Eagles are set to meet on Sunday to determine the champion of Super Bowl 57. But EA Sports' popular "Madden" video game believes it already knows which team is going to emerge victoriously. It's easy to make a case for either side. The Eagles have one...
