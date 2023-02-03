ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sporting News

Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search

The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Ranking the best brothers in NFL history: How future Hall of Famers Travis, Jason Kelce compare to famous siblings

The 2023 Super Bowl is set to be a historic one, as two brothers are set to play against one another for the first time in the game's history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will each look to earn their second Super Bowl win at the expense of the other. Jason earned his first ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52; Travis' win came when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Sporting News

Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility: ‘That's not gonna take place here’

The Broncos are now Sean Payton's team, and he's making it clear he'll do things his way. Denver had an abysmal 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett, finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and falling well short of lofty preseason expectations. Much was made of the underperformance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract to join the team in the offseason.
DENVER, CO

