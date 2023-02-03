The 2023 Super Bowl is set to be a historic one, as two brothers are set to play against one another for the first time in the game's history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will each look to earn their second Super Bowl win at the expense of the other. Jason earned his first ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52; Travis' win came when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

18 HOURS AGO