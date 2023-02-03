Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024
Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
NBC Sports
Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports
Doctor explains why Purdy's six-month recovery 'not guaranteed'
Brock Purdy made a strong case to be the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, but that option became a little more complicated after the 23-year-old sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area this week that discussions...
NBC Sports
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson
For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things
We can add another Raiders player to the list of those who’d like to see Aaron Rodgers in Silver and Black. Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams made his feelings on the matter clear, saying it would be a “dream scenario” to play with Rodgers again. Running...
NBC Sports
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
NBC Sports
Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff
Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season. Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton...
NBC Sports
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
NBC Sports
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
NBC Sports
Texans to interview Matt Burke for defensive coordinator
The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and now they need to work on filling out his first staff in Houston. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that process will include an interview with Matt Burke this week. Burke spent the 2022 season as the Cardinals defensive...
NBC Sports
Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap
Mitch Trubisky is under contract with the Steelers for 2023. The Steelers, though, signed him as a starting quarterback, and he now is a backup to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky would rank among the highest-paid backups in the league with $8 million in base salary and a salary cap hit of $10.625 million in 2023.
NBC Sports
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
NBC Sports
49ers sign Tyron Johnson, Tre Swilling
The 49ers announced they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling to futures contracts. Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
