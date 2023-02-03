ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NBC Sports

Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024

Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead NFL analyst "immediately following his playing career." During an interview Monday with Colin Cowherd on FS1's "The Herd,"...
NBC Sports

Emotional Tom Brady opens up about relationship with Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had their differences, but they never overshadowed the immense respect the New England Patriots greats have for one another. For the first post-retirement episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, Belichick joined to congratulate his former quarterback on a stellar career. He was effusive in his praise of Brady, calling him "the greatest player" and a "great, great person."
NBC Sports

Doctor explains why Purdy's six-month recovery 'not guaranteed'

Brock Purdy made a strong case to be the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season, but that option became a little more complicated after the 23-year-old sustained a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. A source told NBC Sports Bay Area this week that discussions...
NBC Sports

Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray — or Russell Wilson

For most people, there’s a sharp difference between things they’ll say publicly, and the things they’ll say privately. Terry Bradshaw is not most people. During Fox’s pre-Super Bowl media availability, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio in Denver asked Bradshaw a series of questions about his soon-to-be-former Fox colleague, who is now the head coach of the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft

The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest

One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Texans to interview Matt Burke for defensive coordinator

The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and now they need to work on filling out his first staff in Houston. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that process will include an interview with Matt Burke this week. Burke spent the 2022 season as the Cardinals defensive...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans

Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
NBC Sports

Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers sign Tyron Johnson, Tre Swilling

The 49ers announced they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling to futures contracts. Johnson originally entered the NFL after signing with the Texans in 2019. In his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Chargers (2020), Jaguars (2021) and Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games with one start.

