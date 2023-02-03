Paul George Reacts to 8th All-Star Game Selection

LA Clippers star Paul George has been selected to his 8th career All-Star Game

For the 8th time in his career, LA Clippers star Paul George has been selected to the All-Star Game. George is averaging 23.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.4 APG for the 4th-seed Clippers. Shortly after it was announced that he would be a Western Conference reserve, George shared a message on Twitter from the Clippers' account.

"Clipper Nation, PG-13 reporting here. I appreciate all of your support, your love, I'm gonna represent down in Salt Lake. I hope to see you guys at All-Star Weekend," George said.

With his 8th All-Star selection, George will be the only Clippers player represented in Salt Lake, as Kawhi Leonard was left off the team. Despite his dominance in January, Leonard's total games played, combined with his slow start to the season, left him behind other deserving candidates.

For George, this is his second All-Star selection as a member of the Clippers, making the team back in 2021. It is always an honor to be selected as an All-Star, and George showed love to the Clippers fanbase in his initial reaction to the news. It is a deserving nod for George, who is one of just six Western Conference players averaging at least 23 PPG, 5 APG, and 5 RPG.

The Clippers have three more games before George will head to Utah for All-Star Weekend.

