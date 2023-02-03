Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Night session of Par Mar Shootout features matchup of AA ranked teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -2nd Ranked Bluefield and 3rd ranked Chapmanville put on a good show on day two of the Par Mar Shootout at the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State. Chapmanville had a 2 point lead at halftime but the Beavers outscored the Tigers 22-13 in the 3rd...
WSAZ
GW wins big on day two of Par Mar Shootout
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday afternoon of the Par Mar Shootout featured a huge win by GW and back to back games featuring Spring Valley and Parkersburg. Here’s the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.
WSAZ
Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
WSAZ
Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college
WSAZ
HPD Chief Karl Colder announces resignation
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Changes proposed to W.Va. school vaccination law. Updated: 1 hour ago. Changes proposed to...
WSAZ
National Inventors’ Day with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is on everyone’s mind right now, but a different holiday is coming up. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about National Inventors’ Day, and she brought some friends from RCBI with her.
WSAZ
Jefferson Road potholes patched one week after WSAZ inquiry
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week, Herman Nicely, a South Charleston resident, reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. WSAZ then reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways, asking if there are plans...
WSAZ
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
WSAZ
Cabell County Emergency Locks
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development." Search for Indiana man wanted for fraud reaches Kanawha County, West Virginia. John Bragg II may have schemed at least 30 people out of at least $300,000 across several states.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
WSAZ
West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
WSAZ
West Virginia American Water offering to purchase Milton’s water system
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Milton has an aging water system that residents have been voicing frustrations about for years. “There’ve been lots of times I wouldn’t give my kids a bath in it,” Milton resident Kelsi Miller said. “We live in a first world country. It’s kind of one of those things you shouldn’t have to fight for.”
WSAZ
Road shut down following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are responding to a crash Wednesday morning that has Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down in both directions near the 500 block, right by Edelweiss Lane. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Emergency responders at the scene...
WSAZ
Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
WSAZ
Temporary lane closures due to Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard are expected next week due to a renovation project. According to WV Division of Highways, there will be temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, February 13, 2023.
WSAZ
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
WSAZ
Fire reported at vacant home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
