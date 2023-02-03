ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WSAZ

GW wins big on day two of Par Mar Shootout

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday afternoon of the Par Mar Shootout featured a huge win by GW and back to back games featuring Spring Valley and Parkersburg. Here’s the highlights from all three games as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday evening.
INSTITUTE, WV
WSAZ

Hurricane celebrates brand new skate park

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Skateboarders and scooter riders now have a new place to test their skills. It comes in the form of a brand new, concrete skate park located near the entrance of Hurricane City Park. The city had an old skate park that was torn down years ago, but Mayor Scott Edwards says the new park has more to offer.
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

HPD Chief Karl Colder announces resignation

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

National Inventors’ Day with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valentine’s Day is on everyone’s mind right now, but a different holiday is coming up. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four to talk about National Inventors’ Day, and she brought some friends from RCBI with her.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Cabell County Emergency Locks

Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development."
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia American Water offering to purchase Milton’s water system

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The town of Milton has an aging water system that residents have been voicing frustrations about for years. “There’ve been lots of times I wouldn’t give my kids a bath in it,” Milton resident Kelsi Miller said. “We live in a first world country. It’s kind of one of those things you shouldn’t have to fight for.”
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Road shut down following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are responding to a crash Wednesday morning that has Campbell’s Creek Drive shut down in both directions near the 500 block, right by Edelweiss Lane. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Emergency responders at the scene...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews search for missing contractor at chemical plant

An official with the water company says Milton's systems are in "dire need of development."
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Temporary lane closures due to Hal Greer Boulevard renovation project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers, temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard are expected next week due to a renovation project. According to WV Division of Highways, there will be temporary lane closures on Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue and Washington Boulevard at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, February 13, 2023.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire reported at vacant home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An off-duty EMS worker called 911 after seeing a fire at a house in Huntington. Dispatchers got the call around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said no one lived in the home in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue near W. 21st Street. Huntington fire crews were...
HUNTINGTON, WV

