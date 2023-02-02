ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

4-star ATH Jacob Oden commits to rival UM over MSU, Penn State, others

By Robert Bondy
 6 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football has came up just short on a big-time instate prospect in the 2024 class.

Four-star athlete Jacob Oden announced his college decision on Thursday evening, and he’s heading to Ann Arbor, Mich. Oden — who hails from Harper Woods, Mich. — choose Michigan over Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and Tennessee.

Oden ranks as the No. 17 athlete and No. 5 player from Michigan in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He also is listed as the No. 160 overall prospect in the class.

