As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO