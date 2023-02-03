Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Years Ago | February 8th
WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation
NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
Ohio State Extension offering assistance for East Palestine farmers
Ohio State Extension of Mahoning and Columbiana Counties are offering assistance to farmers within the East Palestine evacuation radius. Ohio State Extension is opening the Canfield and Lisbon fairgrounds for livestock stalling at 225 Lee Avenue, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 and 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. Farmers who are in...
East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update
As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
Local communities recommending people to stay indoors after East Palestine controlled explosion
Some local communities are suggesting residents stay indoors after a controlled release of vinyl chloride in East Palestine late Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), residents of Mahoning County who observe a haze or smell a chemical odor are recommended to stay indoors.
National Guard chemical team working in East Palestine
The Ohio National Guard is doing more than helping local police and deputies secure the evacuation zone around the chemical train derailment in East Palestine. Members of the Guard’s 52nd Civil Support Team were called to the scene of the crash to assess and monitor public facilities for any potential remaining hazards following Governor Mike DeWine’s order to deploy the Guard earlier this week.
East Palestine updates air quality info
EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'
East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday
People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
Community Action Agency offers vouchers to East Palestine derailment victims
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County has announced that it is distributing $25 vouchers to those from households affected by the train derailment in East Palestine. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Columbiana, Lisbon and Rogers Save A Lot stores in the county, according to Thomas Andrews, CAACC’s...
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
At look back at previous derailments in East Palestine
While the train derailment in East Palestine that happened this week was serious because of the hazardous materials that spilled and burned, however, this isn't the first time that trains have derailed in the village. There have been two previous derailments in East Palestine in recent decades. An Amtrak train,...
Power restored along 422 in Niles
Power has been restored throughout all of Niles after a short outage Tuesday morning. According to FirstEnergy's map of outages by county, Trumbull County had zero reported outages as of 12:06 p.m. Niles Police dispatchers also confirmed with 21 News that power is back on. A crew from the light...
No permanent return home yet for a one mile radius in East Palestine
As this state of emergency continues in East Palestine after a train derailment that contained thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals the biggest question on residents minds is when can they go home?. But they're fearful asking is it safe to go home?. Officials say they are working to find...
Local couple celebrates 75th anniversary at North Lima nursing home
A local couple celebrated a major milestone in their marriage in North Lima Tuesday afternoon. Michael and Irene Starr are both residents at Assumption Village in North Lima with the couple celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Michael is 96 years old and Irene is 92 years old. The celebration...
Youngstown woman pleads guilty to vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Youngstown woman will be sentenced for causing thousands of dollars in damages to the Trumbull County Courthouse. Joanna McCane, 44, appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Cynthia Rice Wescott on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism, a fourth degree felony. The court will conduct...
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
Steward Health Care hosting hiring events through February and March
Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital will be hosting a number of hiring events throughout February and March. These events are for all open positions at the facilities and on-the-spot interviews will take place at the events. Below is a list of all upcoming hiring events.
Youngstown Fire Department, Mahoning County HAZMAT team report safe air quality
Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finsley sent a press release to update residents on the air quality of the city following the train derailment in East Palestine. According to the release, the Youngstown Fire Department has been in communication with the Mahoning County Hazardous Materials team, and is reporting safe air quality that poses no health hazards.
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
