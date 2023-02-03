ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Billy Napier spring speaking tour to make a stop in Orange Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida Head Football Coach Billy Napier’s 2023 spring speaking tour dates were announced Tuesday. Napier will kick off his tour Monday, March 20 in Melbourne, which will be the first of 10 stops that includes Orange Park. This is the first time in the 25-year history...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Local students meet with lawmakers in Tallahassee

Three local high school students traveled to Tallahassee Wednesday morning to take their message of prevention directly to lawmakers. They are part of a local group called Duval Co+Lab, which is part of Drug Free Duval. Wednesday is Prevention Advocacy Day at the state Capitol. News4JAX spoke with two of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville City Council District 3

Two candidates are seeking this office. The race will appear on the March ballot open to all voters in the district. News4Jax sent a questionnaire to each candidate asking about their background and their views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New $100M UF satellite campus could be coming to Jacksonville, focus on AI, medical technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida and the city are working on plans to build a new graduate satellite campus in Jacksonville. The project would cost $100 million and Mayor Lenny Curry said he will bring a three-year, $50 million proposal to the Jacksonville City Council while UF and community leaders will seek an additional $50 million in private support.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
Jana flies high at iFLY Jacksonville

There’s no other feeling in the world quite like indoor skydiving. iFLY’s state-of-the-art wind tunnels are designed to provide a safe flight experience, memories that will last a lifetime, and a unique story to tell!. FLYING IS FOR EVERYONE. Flyers ages 3 to 103 can indoor skydive. From...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville twins born with heart defects need lifesaving surgeries

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Emory and Riley Grissom are only 6 months old and have heart disease. The twins were diagnosed with heart defects in utero. Heart disease isn’t uncommon for infants, according to Doctor Rajesh Shenoy, who is the chief of pediatric cardiology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the twins’ cardiologist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Amtrak passengers say train was stalled in Nassau County for hours

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – An Amtrak spokesperson said Tuesday night a train that had stalled in Nassau County was moving again after being “temporarily disrupted due to mechanical issues.”. The spokesperson, Kimberly Woods, said the train, which was carrying 382 people, stopped in Callahan for crews to repair a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Girls high school soccer playoffs: Fleming Island bounces Fletcher; top area teams cruise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The playoff path officially began on Tuesday night for area girls soccer teams. Creekside and St. Johns Country Day started defense of their state championships with easy victories. Fleming Island ousted defending Class 6A state champ Fletcher. And nationally ranked No. 1 Bartram Trail had no problems in its quest for postseason redemption, getting goals from Anna Bachman, Olivia Bori and Grace Ivey in a 3-0 win over Winter Park in the Region 1-7A opener.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man awaiting trial on drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, is now also charged with manslaughter in an overdose death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Marcellus Swangin, 19, was arrested in October and found to be in possession of 71 grams of fentanyl,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
As DCPS scrambles to review media centers, charter schools remain exempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County school administrators, media specialists and librarians are “erring on the side of caution” as they work to comply with a new state law restricting certain topics in school libraries and classroom book collections. As that district-wide effort continues amid the ongoing school...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
City officials to discuss plans for evolution of downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 100 projects are planned to transform Jacksonville’s downtown, including the highly anticipated Shipyard West and the Riverfront Plaza developments. Plans for these projects will be discussed at an event Wednesday night called Riverfront 2025: A Look Ahead. Officials from the City of Jacksonville’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

