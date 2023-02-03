ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KATU.com

Semi truck driver from Vancouver dies in crash in Columbia County

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A truck driver from Vancouver died Monday afternoon in a crash along the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say that Dennis Hickethier, 69, of Vancouver was driving a tractor-trailer along the highway when at about 1:20 p.m. the truck and trailer went off the road and started to roll.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One dead, one seriously injured in Hazel Dell van fire

HAZEL DELL, Wash, — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a van fire Tuesday morning, said the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 8:15 a.m. crews from Clark County Fire District 6 and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrived at the scene of a "fully involved" van fire in the 8400 Block of NE 8th Avenue.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
YAMHILL, OR
KATU.com

Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run

PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Clark County schools hold fentanyl awareness forum

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County schools and law enforcement are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Fort Vancouver High School on Tuesday night hosted Sgt. Bill Sofianos of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He gave a presentation for the community, covering topics such as how people start becoming exposed to drugs and how hard it can be to tell what is in pills made to look like Oxycodone or Xanax.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

