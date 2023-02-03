Read full article on original website
Vancouver PD finds fentanyl pills stuck on suspect who ran from car with stolen plates
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man who ran away from officers last week, spilling fentanyl pills all over the ground, ended up being caught with some still stuck to his body, Vancouver Police said. The incident started last week when police spotted a car that had stolen license plates, and...
Beaverton bank stabbing murder suspect ruled fit for trial, 3 years after alleged crime
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Following a 2-day fitness hearing in late January, Washington County Judge Ricardo Menchaca ruled that Salvador Martinez-Romero is mentally fit for trial. Martinez-Romero is accused of killing Janet Risch and wounding several others with a knife during a Wells Fargo bank robbery and attempted escape in 2019.
Police: Man who hid in NE Portland home after car chase was wanted for ID theft
Police say the wanted man who was arrested after he ran from a traffic stop in Northeast Portland on Monday evening had body armor, guns and ammo, and someone else’s work ID and driver’s license inside his car. Levi Jon Lapage, 32, had an open felony warrant from...
Police identify person shot, killed in SE Portland parking lot as 20-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police identified the man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in a Southeast Portland parking lot. The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street. The medical examiner confirmed that 20-year-old Tyz’Juan James died from a...
Arrest made after driver flees from traffic stop, runs into Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver Monday night who they said fled from a traffic stop and then ran into someone's home. Police surrounded the Northeast Portland home and said they found the driver hiding in the attic of a garage. On Tuesday, Portland Police identified the suspect...
Police: Sandy mother and son missing since October 2022, possible custodial interference
SANDY, Ore. — Sandy Police are reporting that a 5-year-old boy and his mother have been missing since October 2022. The report was first received on January 3, 2023, when police were notified that Christopher Park and his mother, Alyssa Dentler O’Donnell, had been missing since the end of October 2022.
Semi truck driver from Vancouver dies in crash in Columbia County
SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A truck driver from Vancouver died Monday afternoon in a crash along the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say that Dennis Hickethier, 69, of Vancouver was driving a tractor-trailer along the highway when at about 1:20 p.m. the truck and trailer went off the road and started to roll.
One dead, one seriously injured in Hazel Dell van fire
HAZEL DELL, Wash, — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a van fire Tuesday morning, said the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 8:15 a.m. crews from Clark County Fire District 6 and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrived at the scene of a "fully involved" van fire in the 8400 Block of NE 8th Avenue.
Gresham Police searching for missing man who has dementia, needs medication
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are asking for help finding a 59-year-old man who has dementia and other mental health concerns and is in need of his medication. Gary Chiccino Jr. was last seen at about 9 a.m. Tuesday when he left his care home in the 2300 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue.
Yamhill man killed Tuesday morning in fatal crash on Highway 240
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 74-year-old was killed Tuesday morning on Highway 240 near milepost 4. Officials say that James Lee Foster of Yamhill was headed westbound on Highway 240 at 10:40 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree. Foster was pronounced dead...
Suspects crash stolen pickup into Vancouver convenience store, later set vehicle on fire
Vancouver Police are looking for the people who stole a truck and crashed it into a 'Minit Mart' early Tuesday morning. Officers say that just before 4 a.m. the suspects crashed into the glass doors of the convenience store. They drove off and ended up in a neighborhood near Northwest 45th Street.
Thieves crash van through door of NW Portland bike shop to steal bicycle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are looking for suspects who crashed a van through the door of a Northwest Portland bike shop early Monday morning to burglarize the business. The break-in at Fat Tire Farm bicycles on Northwest Thuman Street happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say two men drove...
Police: Teens crash stolen car through Vancouver house, injure child
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car through a residential home in Vancouver Sunday night. Clark County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived at NE 47th Street and 56th Ave around 8:15 p.m. after a traffic collision was reported. According to calls by neighbors,...
Pedestrian critically hurt in North Portland hit-and-run
PORLTAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a driver who left the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. on North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5. Police said North Victory...
Clark County schools hold fentanyl awareness forum
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County schools and law enforcement are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Fort Vancouver High School on Tuesday night hosted Sgt. Bill Sofianos of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He gave a presentation for the community, covering topics such as how people start becoming exposed to drugs and how hard it can be to tell what is in pills made to look like Oxycodone or Xanax.
Metzger Elementary closed due to stomach virus impacting staff and students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Tigard-Tualatin School District has decided to close Metzger Elementary School for the remainder of the week. The district tells KATU News that a stomach virus has rapidly spread throughout the school, impacting students and staff. In a statement provided to KATU, the district says the...
New Clackamas County Courthouse breaks ground, expected to be open in 2025
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Work has now started on the new courthouse for Clackamas County. The courthouse is scheduled to open in mid-2025. Officials working with Clackamas County say that the new courthouse will create hundreds of local jobs, and provide opportunities for local businesses as well. Tootie Smith,...
Coalition's roadmap on Portland metro homelessness looks to get 5,600+ into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — The HereTogether coalition unveiled a new plan to address homelessness in the Portland metro area, with the goal of getting 5,665 people into housing by the end of the year. The coalition’s “2023 Roadmap” has recommendations to help speed up the timeline for getting people facing...
Portland group helping Black families restore their homes, build generational wealth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A local man is fighting to change the course of history for local Black families by helping them save their homes and lay a stronger foundation for generations to follow. The group Taking Ownership PDX helps Black homeowners with everything from yard maintenance to roof repairs.
Portland school holds 'Black Hair-itage Night' to celebrate Black History Month
PORTLAND, Ore. — One Portland Elementary School is celebrating and educating Black History Month by uplifting one of the most influential parts of Black culture, hair. Sabin Elementary School's Principal Chrysanthius Lathan told KATU why the root of Black history starts at the root of the scalp. "Black hair,...
