VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County schools and law enforcement are teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Fort Vancouver High School on Tuesday night hosted Sgt. Bill Sofianos of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He gave a presentation for the community, covering topics such as how people start becoming exposed to drugs and how hard it can be to tell what is in pills made to look like Oxycodone or Xanax.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO